Today's Paper | November 11, 2019

Decision to remove Nawaz's name from ECL to be taken in light of NAB, medical board's reports: Awan

Dawn.comUpdated November 11, 2019

"Hopefully, today we will receive NAB's recommendations," says SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan while speaking to media on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
"Hopefully, today we will receive NAB's recommendations," says SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan while speaking to media on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

The chief spokesperson for the government, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Monday said that the decision to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list will be taken in light of recommendations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the medical board.

"The government itself does not place any individual's name on the ECL (exit control list). Names are placed on the ECL on the recommendations given by NAB and the courts. Now that an application has been filed for the name to be removed, the same process is being followed," the special assistant to the prime minister on information told the media after her hearing in the Islamabad High Court in a contempt case.

"Hopefully, today we will receive NAB's recommendations. [...] NAB is the plaintiff in this case, he (Nawaz) is a suspect in [a case being probed by] NAB and was convicted by an accountability court.

"Secondly, the recommendations attached with the application filed are made by a medical board of Sharif Medical City. The government does not take decisions in light of directions from a private medical board, it was important to take the opinion of the government's medical board."

Awan said that reports from NAB and the medical board were delayed due to the weekend and added that a review committee in the law ministry would "analyse" opinions of both bodies after which the matter would be forwarded to the cabinet.

Request for Nawaz to go abroad

Nawaz was rushed from Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital last month after his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Doctors have been struggling to bring his platelet count — that had dropped to dangerous levels — back to normal.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had last week submitted a request to the interior ministry as well as NAB for the removal of Nawaz's name from the ECL so that the former prime minister could travel abroad for medical treatment. Nawaz has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder and his condition is said to be "extremely critical".

“Nawaz Sharif has finally agreed to go to London after the doctors told him categorically that they had already exhausted all medical treatment [options] available in Pakistan and going abroad is the only option left,” a Sharif family source told Dawn on Thursday.

In a statement, the interior ministry said last week that it had forwarded Nawaz's health reports received from Sharif Medical City, Lahore to the "Standing Medical Board" for their input and review.

The statement said that the ministry took all necessary actions keeping in view the urgency of the matter as pleaded by Shehbaz in his request.

There were reports that the former prime minister may leave for London today; however, the procedure to remove his name from the no-fly list remains incomplete. In addition, his platelet count remained unstable and, according to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, doctors continued to struggle to get his platelet levels up to the required mark for travel.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that “legal obstacles” to Sharif's departure were being removed as doctors had stressed that medical treatment abroad was needed to save his life.

“The government has given importance to the doctors' opinion,” Qureshi told reporters in Multan.

“We pray to God for his recovery, so that he returns with good health and takes part in politics,” he added.

Nawaz, who was incarcerated after an accountability court found him guilty in the Al Azizia corruption reference, was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds. He also obtained bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which he is a suspect, from the Lahore High Court.

Nawaz's daughter Maryam will not be able to accompany her father abroad as she had to surrender her passport in order to secure her release on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Comments (8)

ali
Nov 11, 2019 11:40am

NRO NRO

Khalid Sultan
Nov 11, 2019 11:54am

Deeply disappointed in this Government, same old tactics are being repeated. Arrest the corrupt, move them to hospital, release them for treatment abroad never to come back again. So far no one has really been punished for corruption, it’s all drama making fool of people. We honestly thought Imran Khan will save Pakistan, but seems like a dream. He does not seem capable of it. He and his team cannot deliver.

rehan
Nov 11, 2019 12:00pm

Liar!

Wahid
Nov 11, 2019 12:06pm

No Doctor can save a person from dying . The matter of life and death rests with the Almighty. However those crying out for compassion for the Sharifs , where were they when the nation’s meagre resources were being plundered and looted by these heartless politicians? Couldn’t they see the impact of their actions on the poor masses!

Khurram Khan
Nov 11, 2019 12:07pm

Please do not fool Pakistanis again. Everyone knows that Nawaz & co. have made a deal with the government. History is repeating again and Imran Khan is being fooled by his own men this time, just like Musharraf. IK must not allow Nawaz to go abroad for any reasons and IK must stand his promise.

Khalid Sultan
Nov 11, 2019 12:07pm

We need an honest and timely transparent information from Government , what is going on with all cases of Corruption, why the delay in handing out judgements. Punjab Bank case, Raja Rental, Zardari fake accounts, Dr. Asim, Liaqat Qaimkhani, Sarjeel Memon, Nawaz Sharif and family. And why benefactor of Benazir/Zardari billions - Bilawal Bhutto is roaming free. Recipient of ill gotten property is also criminal.

Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 11, 2019 12:09pm

Mean people, dirty politics.

ZZQ
Nov 11, 2019 12:10pm

Why given special treatments ??? In the name of humanity???

what about the humanity of millions living under abject poverty, illiterate, devoid of clean water, security and basic health facilities??? All suffering due to corruption of the Leaders???

