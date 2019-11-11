DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 11, 2019

PM takes notice of officers' inaction on complaints lodged on Pakistan Citizen Portal app

Dawn.comUpdated November 11, 2019

Email

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had launched the portal on Oct 28, 2018. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had launched the portal on Oct 28, 2018. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the inaction of officers regarding citizens' complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizen Portal app, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Quoting Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the report added that all ministries and departments have been directed to form five-member committees to "conduct performance evaluation and submit their reports within 30 days".

"The [PMO] had observed that complaints were disposed of without proper inquiry, satisfactory reply, and documentary evidence," the report stated, adding that the departments took "unnecessary time" in addressing complaints and the decision to resolve complaints was taken by "unconcerned officials".

The PMO has written a letter to the ministries and provincial departments, Radio Pakistan reported.

The five-member committees will be headed a grade 20 officer or a joint secretary. Following an evaluation of the deployed officers, a report will be submitted.

The committees will note misconduct in reports on the portal for both resolved and pending complaints as well as point out those who were responsible for both good and bad performances.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government launched the portal on October 28, 2018. In February, it was declared the second best government mobile application in the world at the World Government Summit.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 10, 2019

Babri Masjid verdict

The Indian establishment never ceases to boast about the claim that it is the world’s ‘largest democracy’.
November 10, 2019

Start-up potential

TWO recent events have once again brought into discussion the performance of internet-enabled start-ups: the launch...
November 10, 2019

Torture legislation

AT a recent event in the capital, speakers from civil society, the legislature and law enforcement regretted the...
Undermining the NA
Updated November 09, 2019

Undermining the NA

For the ruling party, all who oppose it in the assemblies are relics of a corruption-filled past
November 09, 2019

FATF grey list

LITTLE by little, the truth about Pakistan’s difficulties involving the Financial Action Task Force is coming out....
November 09, 2019

Polio persists

EXPLOSIVE revelations in a recent investigation into Pakistan’s polio programme by The Guardian have rattled the...