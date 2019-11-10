In pictures: Bright lights, colourful processions abound as Eid-i-Miladun Nabi celebrated across Pakistan

Beautiful displays of lights dot the streets; children march in Arabic dresses, ride on decorated horses and camels.

Eid-i-Miladun Nabi — a celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal — was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour throughout Pakistan on Sunday.

All the streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, and mosques in the city were decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

Similarly, the government and semi-government buildings and offices were also decorated beautifully on the occasion.

Processions were taken out in all major cities of the country. Participants rode on profusely decorated vehicles. Many were children who also wore Arabic dresses and rode on decorated horses and camels.

A man decorates a street to mark Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, in Lahore on Saturday. — AFP

A group of men celebrate with fireworks the eve of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Saturday. — AFP

People walk in decorated street to mark the birthday celebration of the Prophet Mohammed, in Lahore on November 9, 2019.

People walk in a street decorated to mark Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Lahore on Saturday. — AFP

People celebrate with fireworks on the eve of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Lahore on Saturday. — AFP

Children hold torches in a rally to mark 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, in Lahore on Saturday. — AFP

A mosque and houses are decorated with lights for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in Rawalpindi, on Saturday. — AP

A street vendor holds lighted balloons next to a mosque, decorated with lights for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, in Karachi, on Saturday. — AP

Devotees carry flags in a procession to mark 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP

Children in traditional Arabic clothing participate in a procession to mark 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP

Children sit on camels as they participate in a procession to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP

People drink juice from a stall in a procession to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP

People hold a banner as they take out a procession to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP

People chant religious slogans as they take part in a procession to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP

Participants carry flags as they march in a procession o celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP

Security personnel lead a procession to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, in Quetta on Sunday. — AFP

Men wave flags as they attend a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, in Lahore, on Sunday. — Reuters

The view of a procession taken out in Quetta to mark Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, on Sunday. — AFP

A youth band perform during a rally to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in Karachi, on Sunday. — AP

People celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in a rally in Lahore on Sunday. — AP

Children celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in a procession in Lahore, on Sunday. — AP

A boy performs a traditional dance with others during a rally to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Karachi, on Sunday. — AP

People participate in a rally to celebrate the birth the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in Karachi, on Sunday. — AP

A dervish whirls near a rally for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Lahore, on Sunday. — AP

