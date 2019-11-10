Pakistan condemns restrictions on Eid Milad-un-Nabi congregations in occupied Kashmir

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday condemned the restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on congregations in occupied Kashmir on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

"All roads leading to the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar and other holy shrines and mosques in India- occupied Jammu and Kashmir were sealed by the Indian occupation forces to stop any processions on this auspicious occasion, which is traditionally observed by Kashmiris with great fervour," read a statement issued by the FO.

"Imposition of restrictions on celebrations and other congregations on the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) represents utter disrespect for the sentiments of Muslims of occupied Kashmir. It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion," it added.

The FO urged the international community, the United Nations, and other human rights organisations to take notice of the brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions.

"For more than fourteen weeks, over 8 million Kashmiris are under the inhumane lockdown by over 900,000 Indian occupation forces," the statement said.

It called on the Indian government to immediately restore internet and mobile phone services, release all prisoners including civil society members, "especially the abducted young boys", remove article 144, Public Safety Act and other draconian laws, and allow the independent media and international human rights observers to visit the region to independently observe the well-being of the Kashmiri people.

"The Indian government cannot suppress the aspirations of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions," the statement concluded by saying.