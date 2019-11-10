DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 10, 2019

Airlift, Swvl reminded to run operations as per law: transport ministry

Imtiaz AliNovember 10, 2019

Email

Both Airlift and Swvl have been reminded by the transport ministry to get route permits, fitness certificates. — Photo courtesy Airlift
Both Airlift and Swvl have been reminded by the transport ministry to get route permits, fitness certificates. — Photo courtesy Airlift

Sindh Transport Secretary Ghulam Abbas on Sunday clarified that application-based private transport companies — Airlift and Swvl — have not been banned and have instead been directed to bring their operations under the ambit of the law.

Talking to DawnNewsTV, he said that the private services were operating without route permits and no-objection certificates. The transport department was unaware of their pick and drop spots, he said, adding that the two services had not obtained fitness certificates for their vehicles.

"We have issued a notice to them, asking them to brief the authorities about their mechanism and get their systems registered," he said.

The secretary further said that no one would be allowed to "jeopardise the lives of citizens".

Meanwhile, Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah said that the government wants to provide high-quality transport services to citizens. He added that the online bus services had been permitted to run on a trial basis and a reminder to get certified was issued to them on the completion of their trial period.

"We want Airlift and Swvl to provide superior transport services in Karachi," he added.

Speaking of the government's initiatives in this regard, Shah said, "We are encouraging private investment in the transport sector and the Sindh government is also trying to bring in buses. However, the government is unable to implement its bus project immediately because it requires a heavy budget."

"We held talks with both online van services and asked them to get route permits and fitness certificates as per the motor vehicle laws within the stipulated time. Since that time has ended, we have just sent them a soft reminder which unfortunately is being misinterpreted."

The minister said that the provincial government was contemplating to introduce legislation for online van and taxi services. He expressed his hopes that the proposed legislation would be taken up in the forthcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Troubled
Nov 10, 2019 06:33pm

They see an an opportunity to make some money from these companies.

Recommend 0
irfan
Nov 10, 2019 06:48pm

We all know they are reminded about the important token money they forgot to pay.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Nov 10, 2019 06:54pm

The corrupt mafia do not miss a chance

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 10, 2019

Babri Masjid verdict

The Indian establishment never ceases to boast about the claim that it is the world’s ‘largest democracy’.
November 10, 2019

Start-up potential

TWO recent events have once again brought into discussion the performance of internet-enabled start-ups: the launch...
November 10, 2019

Torture legislation

AT a recent event in the capital, speakers from civil society, the legislature and law enforcement regretted the...
Undermining the NA
Updated November 09, 2019

Undermining the NA

For the ruling party, all who oppose it in the assemblies are relics of a corruption-filled past
November 09, 2019

FATF grey list

LITTLE by little, the truth about Pakistan’s difficulties involving the Financial Action Task Force is coming out....
November 09, 2019

Polio persists

EXPLOSIVE revelations in a recent investigation into Pakistan’s polio programme by The Guardian have rattled the...