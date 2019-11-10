Prophet's birth 'purified civilisation', says PM Imran in message on Eid Miladun Nabi

As the country celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) marked the end of a history of inhumanity, oppression, tyranny, ignorance, injustice and deviation from the right path, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message on the occasion, the premier added that Prophet Muhammad's birth "purified civilisation by inculcating characteristics like human dignity and forgiveness".

He added that the idea of a welfare state was first introduced by Islam.

Men celebrate with fireworks on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi in Lahore on November 9 — AFP

Eid Miladun Nabi is being celebrated today with religious enthusiasm across the country. The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals.

Following Fajr prayers, special prayers for the unity of the Muslim ummah as well as for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan were offered in various mosques, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special conferences, events and Mehfil Milad are also being held to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 'International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference'. — DawnNewsTV

The 'International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference' is underway in Islamabad.

Addressing the conference Prime Minister Imran said: "If a person wants to become great, they should make the Prophet their role model. If a country wants to become great, it should follow the principles of the state of Madina."

He added that compassion is for the poor and downtrodden segments of society and not for powerful and corrupt people, Radio Pakistan reported.

A man decorates a street to mark Eid Miladun Nabi in Lahore on November 9. — AFP

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi said the government is trying to develop Pakistan as a welfare state based on the principles of the state of Madina, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president urged citizens, particularly religious scholars, to play their role in making Pakistan a welfare state, adding that the government is making economic and social reforms in various sectors which could bring positive results "very soon".

People walk in decorated street to mark Eid Miladun Nabi in Lahore on November 9. — AFP

In his message, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said it is a day of salvation from restlessness and illiteracy for humanity.