Today's Paper | November 10, 2019

Kartarpur sets positive example, says US

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated November 10, 2019

In a video message released on Saturday afternoon, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus termed the opening of this new border-crossing an important “step towards promoting greater religious freedom”. — Screen grab courtesy US State Department video/File
WASHINGTON: The United States has said that the opening of the Kartarpur corridor sets a positive example of neighbours working together for mutual benefit.

In a video message released on Saturday afternoon, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus termed the opening of this new border-crossing an important “step towards promoting greater religious freedom”.

Highlighting the importance of this “impressive” project, Ms Ortagus said in her brief statement: “The State Department welcomes the opening of a new border-crossing between India and Pakistan, the Kartarpur corridor. We see this as a positive example of neighbors working together for mutual benefit.

“The newly opened corridor is a step towards promoting greater religious freedom. It allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur sahib, an important Sikh house of worship just inside the Pakistan border.

This impressive project will transform a remote three-acre site across a sensitive international boundary.

“Congratulations to India and Pakistan on this initiative. And our best wishes to the pilgrims making the crossing for the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth.”

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2019

