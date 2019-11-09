India's SC says temple to be built on disputed Ayodhya site, alternative land to be provided for mosque
The Supreme Court of India on Saturday, while announcing its verdict on a disputed land where Hindu hard-liners demolished a 16th century mosque in 1992, ruled in favour of the Hindus and said that a temple will be constructed on the Ayodhya land.
The court noted that the demolition of 460-year-old Babri Mosque in 1992 was a violation of law and ordered that five-acre alternative land in a suitable, prominent place be provided to Muslims for a mosque. The land for the mosque will be acquired by the government, the court ruled, according to Scroll.in, in a historic judgement aimed at ending a bitter and decades-old legal and sectarian battle.
The court decision is likely to have a significant impact on fraught relations between India’s Hindus and Muslims, who constitute 14 per cent of its 1.3 billion people.
According to The Hindu, the top court ordered the government to formulate a scheme within three months under the Ayodhya Act 1993 and set up a trust. Till the trust is formed, the ownership of the site will rest with the Centre.
In a unanimous decision, the Shia petition was dismissed, reported The Hindu.
"There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following: Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure. The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure," said the Supreme Court, according to Scroll.in.
"But the ASI report does not say if the structure was demolished for the mosque. It has left unanswered this critical point: whether temple was demolished for mosque."
"This court must accept faith and accept belief of worshippers," India's Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's was quoted as saying. "Court should preserve balance."
The verdict is a huge victory for Hindu nationalists under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had promised to build the temple in 2014 elections that brought him to power.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi objected to the timing of the verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor today, and said Pakistan would issue its response after going over the judgement in detail.
"Could it [verdict] not have waited a few days? I am deeply saddened at the insensitivity shown at such a joyous occasion," he said while talking to DawnNewsTV. "You should have taken part in this happy occasion and not attempted to divert attention. The dispute is a sensitive issue and should not have been made part of this happy day."
The dispute
In the 1980s, as Hindu nationalism and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began to strengthen, pressure grew for the mosque to be knocked down and replaced by a glorious Hindu temple.
In 1992, a Hindu mob estimated to number 200,000 did just that, reducing the mosque to rubble.
This unleashed some of the worst religious riots since India's bloody partition at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, leaving around 2,000 people dead, mainly Muslims.
Hindu hard-liners said they wanted to build a new temple to Hindu god Ram on the site, which they revere as his birthplace. They said the mosque was built after a temple dedicated to the Hindu god was destroyed by Muslim invaders.
After the demolition of the mosque, Hindus and Muslims took the issue to a lower court, which in 2010 ruled that the disputed land should be divided into three parts — two for Hindus and one for Muslims.
That was challenged in the Supreme Court by the two communities represented by Hindu Maha Sabha, the Sunni Waqf Board, and the Nirmohi Akhara.
The five judges started daily proceedings in August after mediation failed to find a compromise.
Modi in a series of tweets appealed for peace ahead of the verdict. He had earlier cautioned his council of ministers from making unnecessary statements on the issue that could stoke public sentiments.
Appeals for peace also came from Hindu and Muslim organisations and various political leaders. India’s Home Ministry has asked all states to be on alert.
Tight security for judges
The security outside the residences of the five judges on the constitution bench was beefed up in Delhi, said India Today. Chief Justice Gogoi's security was upgraded to Z-plus.
At least 40,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai, according to Scroll.in, while drones and CCTVs will be used to monitor the situation. “We are prepared to tackle any eventuality,” DCP Pranay Ashok was quoted as saying. “We are also monitoring online activities through our social media wing. We will block objectionable posts and content as need be to ensure that no rumours are spread.”
Authorities increased the security in Ayodhya, 550 kilometers east of New Delhi, and deployed more than 5,000 paramilitary forces to prevent any attacks by Hindu activists on Muslims, who comprise 6% of the town’s more than 55,500 people.
Earlier, authorities banned the assembly of more than four people at one place in and around Ayodhya, a town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Uttar Pradesh government ordered all the schools and colleges to remain closed until Monday.
Whatever the verdict may be, all should and will respect Court's decision.
Land should be used to build school or hospital
As an Indian I am glad that the case is being settled in a civilised way instead of blood bath in the streets. Long live secular democracy!
Truth and peace will prevail in India...
No temple, no mosque..as an Indian and a true Hindu i would like the spot to be dedicated and built into a charity hospital for the poor. Lets call it the SriRam Babari Hospital.
Regardless of verdict, may peace prevail.
Hope that Sanity ll pervail.
May Justice be served.
Of course under Modi regime they’ll say this
Even the SC in India fears BJP/RSS.
Whatever be the decision of SC, it will be honored by all.
Jai Sri Ram
India is for Hindus. Total injustice. We live in a cage.
What else you could have expected?
Shame on India. When India was formed, there was a mosque, which has been there for more than 400 years. Hindus placed an idol to make a claim. What a shameful situation.
Congrats to everyone. The century old dispute is over.
case closed. move on
Good decision
Death of Judiciary in India.
Of course they would favour the Hindus - India is a majoritarian country run by Hindu extremists.
Good decision in the interest of peace and tranquility
Hindutwa wins in Supreme court of india...
A balanced verdict, in my opinion
Jai Shri Ram
Justice prevailed.
Finally Hindus have got the justice, Muslims got the alternative land for a Mosque.
Sunni Waqf Board to be given 5 acres of alternate land for Mosque.
Waiting to hear this decision since years
Justice delayed is justice denied. .!
Good and logical decision
Sunni Waqf Board could not produce title or record for ownership of the land still Supreme Court of India ordered that Sunni Waqf Board be given 5 acres of alternate land for Mosque.
Hope this is a peaceful resolution of an old dispute.
Peace
Historic ruling. Both parties should be happy. Everybody is a winner.
Good decision.
A balanced judgement by SC. Muslims get 5 acres for construction of mosque where they can freely worship.
Jai Sheee Ram
Very balanced verdict..
@Lucknow Momin, then who is stopping you to leave India forever? You can cross over any time.
BJP/RSS verdict..!
Court decision based on merits of the case and hard facts only.
Jai Stiram
om sahanti
@Lucknow Momin, then why stay in a cage?
@Lucknow Momin,
We will help you make separate homeland for Lucknow.
@Rajesh, The 5 acre donated land right?
Hope everyone respects the Supreme Court decision, and there are no untoward incidences now.
Hopefully this will finish otherwise BJP will use the dispute for ages.
@Lucknow Momin, please go to country where would like to go, I will pay ticket and immigration fees for you and your family..
@Rajesh, Why don't you donate your land and home for running a school or hospital.
@Lucknow Momin, You were free to leave earlier, you are free to go now too..
@Lucknow Momin, 5 judge verdict, has a Muslim judge also, don’t be one sided, u have no Hindu or Christian judges and are not allowed Hope u correct ur comment just for ur info all parties are happy on the verdict
Finally
@Rajesh, why
Congratulations!
Justice
@Lucknow Momin, If verdict not in your favour doesn't mean it's injustice.
Fair decision Hindus get temple Muslim’s get masjid At last end to decades old issue
@Lucknow Momin,
Move to Saudi Arabia.
Modi govt will come in 2024 too.
Balanced Judgement. All Indian's will respect this. Good to close the long standing chapter once for all.
Hence proved, ndia the biggest prison of world.
Good luck India. I hope this works for you guys.
No side wins. Balanced. We move on - praying for better humans
Let us respect the court judgement
Balanced verdict, a landmark of a democratic process! Independent and Functional institutions. Peace and harmony will prevail in the end!!