India's SC says temple to be built on disputed Ayodhya site, alternative land to be provided for mosque

Dawn.comUpdated November 09, 2019

A Sadhu, Hindu holy man, walks past security officers standing guard in Ayodhya on Saturday. — AP
The Supreme Court of India on Saturday, while announcing its verdict on a disputed land where Hindu hard-liners demolished a 16th century mosque in 1992, ruled in favour of the Hindus and said that a temple will be constructed on the Ayodhya land.

The court noted that the demolition of 460-year-old Babri Mosque in 1992 was a violation of law and ordered that five-acre alternative land in a suitable, prominent place be provided to Muslims for a mosque. The land for the mosque will be acquired by the government, the court ruled, according to Scroll.in, in a historic judgement aimed at ending a bitter and decades-old legal and sectarian battle.

The court decision is likely to have a significant impact on fraught relations between India’s Hindus and Muslims, who constitute 14 per cent of its 1.3 billion people.

According to The Hindu, the top court ordered the government to formulate a scheme within three months under the Ayodhya Act 1993 and set up a trust. Till the trust is formed, the ownership of the site will rest with the Centre.

In a unanimous decision, the Shia petition was dismissed, reported The Hindu.

"There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following: Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure. The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure," said the Supreme Court, according to Scroll.in.

"But the ASI report does not say if the structure was demolished for the mosque. It has left unanswered this critical point: whether temple was demolished for mosque."

"This court must accept faith and accept belief of worshippers," India's Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's was quoted as saying. "Court should preserve balance."

A Hindu pilgrim touches in obeisance an image of Hindu deities Rama, Sita and Lakshman in Ayodhya, India on Saturday. ─ AP
The verdict is a huge victory for Hindu nationalists under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had promised to build the temple in 2014 elections that brought him to power.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi objected to the timing of the verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor today, and said Pakistan would issue its response after going over the judgement in detail.

"Could it [verdict] not have waited a few days? I am deeply saddened at the insensitivity shown at such a joyous occasion," he said while talking to DawnNewsTV. "You should have taken part in this happy occasion and not attempted to divert attention. The dispute is a sensitive issue and should not have been made part of this happy day."

The dispute

In this Oct 29, 1990, file photo, an Indian security officer guards the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, closing off the disputed site claimed by Muslims and Hindus. — AP/File
In the 1980s, as Hindu nationalism and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began to strengthen, pressure grew for the mosque to be knocked down and replaced by a glorious Hindu temple.

In 1992, a Hindu mob estimated to number 200,000 did just that, reducing the mosque to rubble.

This unleashed some of the worst religious riots since India's bloody partition at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, leaving around 2,000 people dead, mainly Muslims.

Hindu hard-liners said they wanted to build a new temple to Hindu god Ram on the site, which they revere as his birthplace. They said the mosque was built after a temple dedicated to the Hindu god was destroyed by Muslim invaders.

After the demolition of the mosque, Hindus and Muslims took the issue to a lower court, which in 2010 ruled that the disputed land should be divided into three parts — two for Hindus and one for Muslims.

That was challenged in the Supreme Court by the two communities represented by Hindu Maha Sabha, the Sunni Waqf Board, and the Nirmohi Akhara.

The five judges started daily proceedings in August after mediation failed to find a compromise.

Modi in a series of tweets appealed for peace ahead of the verdict. He had earlier cautioned his council of ministers from making unnecessary statements on the issue that could stoke public sentiments.

Appeals for peace also came from Hindu and Muslim organisations and various political leaders. India’s Home Ministry has asked all states to be on alert.

Tight security for judges

The security outside the residences of the five judges on the constitution bench was beefed up in Delhi, said India Today. Chief Justice Gogoi's security was upgraded to Z-plus.

Security has been stepped up in the Indian city of Ayodhya ahead of a Supreme Court verdict on the future of a disputed religious site. ─ AFP
At least 40,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai, according to Scroll.in, while drones and CCTVs will be used to monitor the situation. “We are prepared to tackle any eventuality,” DCP Pranay Ashok was quoted as saying. “We are also monitoring online activities through our social media wing. We will block objectionable posts and content as need be to ensure that no rumours are spread.”

Authorities increased the security in Ayodhya, 550 kilometers east of New Delhi, and deployed more than 5,000 paramilitary forces to prevent any attacks by Hindu activists on Muslims, who comprise 6% of the town’s more than 55,500 people.

Earlier, authorities banned the assembly of more than four people at one place in and around Ayodhya, a town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government ordered all the schools and colleges to remain closed until Monday.

Justice
Nov 09, 2019 09:37am

Whatever the verdict may be, all should and will respect Court's decision.

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Nov 09, 2019 09:38am

Land should be used to build school or hospital

Recommend 0
Kris
Nov 09, 2019 10:06am

As an Indian I am glad that the case is being settled in a civilised way instead of blood bath in the streets. Long live secular democracy!

Recommend 0
Yakub
Nov 09, 2019 10:06am

Truth and peace will prevail in India...

Recommend 0
Ajit
Nov 09, 2019 10:07am

No temple, no mosque..as an Indian and a true Hindu i would like the spot to be dedicated and built into a charity hospital for the poor. Lets call it the SriRam Babari Hospital.

Recommend 0
Raja
Nov 09, 2019 10:16am

Regardless of verdict, may peace prevail.

Recommend 0
Dahar
Nov 09, 2019 10:25am

Hope that Sanity ll pervail.

Recommend 0
Abhishek Bundela
Nov 09, 2019 10:33am

May Justice be served.

Recommend 0
Hamza
Nov 09, 2019 10:34am

Of course under Modi regime they’ll say this

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 09, 2019 10:40am

Even the SC in India fears BJP/RSS.

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Nov 09, 2019 10:43am

Whatever be the decision of SC, it will be honored by all.

Recommend 0
Abhishek
Nov 09, 2019 10:44am

Jai Sri Ram

Recommend 0
Lucknow Momin
Nov 09, 2019 10:45am

India is for Hindus. Total injustice. We live in a cage.

Recommend 0
Rizz
Nov 09, 2019 10:46am

What else you could have expected?

Recommend 0
Umair Babar Chishti
Nov 09, 2019 10:47am

Shame on India. When India was formed, there was a mosque, which has been there for more than 400 years. Hindus placed an idol to make a claim. What a shameful situation.

Recommend 0
Trident
Nov 09, 2019 10:47am

Congrats to everyone. The century old dispute is over.

Recommend 0
murtaza
Nov 09, 2019 10:47am

case closed. move on

Recommend 0
Adhitya Ram Telangana India
Nov 09, 2019 10:49am

Good decision

Recommend 0
Wadda Taya
Nov 09, 2019 10:50am

Death of Judiciary in India.

Recommend 0
Khanra
Nov 09, 2019 10:50am

Of course they would favour the Hindus - India is a majoritarian country run by Hindu extremists.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 09, 2019 10:51am

Good decision in the interest of peace and tranquility

Recommend 0
Wadda Taya
Nov 09, 2019 10:51am

Hindutwa wins in Supreme court of india...

Recommend 0
Santanu Bhaumik
Nov 09, 2019 10:51am

A balanced verdict, in my opinion

Recommend 0
Kamal
Nov 09, 2019 10:52am

Jai Shri Ram

Recommend 0
SGR
Nov 09, 2019 10:53am

Justice prevailed.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Nov 09, 2019 10:53am

Finally Hindus have got the justice, Muslims got the alternative land for a Mosque.

Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 09, 2019 10:54am

Sunni Waqf Board to be given 5 acres of alternate land for Mosque.

Recommend 0
Shiva
Nov 09, 2019 10:54am

Waiting to hear this decision since years

Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Nov 09, 2019 10:55am

Justice delayed is justice denied. .!

Recommend 0
M singh
Nov 09, 2019 10:55am

Good and logical decision

Recommend 0
Desi
Nov 09, 2019 10:56am

Sunni Waqf Board could not produce title or record for ownership of the land still Supreme Court of India ordered that Sunni Waqf Board be given 5 acres of alternate land for Mosque.

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Nov 09, 2019 10:56am

Hope this is a peaceful resolution of an old dispute.

Recommend 0
Himanshu
Nov 09, 2019 10:58am

Peace

Recommend 0
soumen ganguly
Nov 09, 2019 10:58am

Historic ruling. Both parties should be happy. Everybody is a winner.

Recommend 0
Tony Soprano
Nov 09, 2019 10:58am

Good decision.

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Nov 09, 2019 11:00am

A balanced judgement by SC. Muslims get 5 acres for construction of mosque where they can freely worship.

Recommend 0
Bharat Hirani
Nov 09, 2019 11:01am

Jai Sheee Ram

Recommend 0
ArabPenguin
Nov 09, 2019 11:01am

Very balanced verdict..

Recommend 0
Sameer
Nov 09, 2019 11:03am

@Lucknow Momin, then who is stopping you to leave India forever? You can cross over any time.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Nov 09, 2019 11:06am

BJP/RSS verdict..!

Recommend 0
Random Indian
Nov 09, 2019 11:06am

Court decision based on merits of the case and hard facts only.

Recommend 0
MakeMyTrip
Nov 09, 2019 11:07am

Jai Stiram

Recommend 0
truth is bitter
Nov 09, 2019 11:08am

om sahanti

Recommend 0
Emz
Nov 09, 2019 11:09am

@Lucknow Momin, then why stay in a cage?

Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 09, 2019 11:09am

@Lucknow Momin,
We will help you make separate homeland for Lucknow.

Recommend 0
Jaggu dada
Nov 09, 2019 11:09am

@Rajesh, The 5 acre donated land right?

Recommend 0
Shail
Nov 09, 2019 11:09am

Hope everyone respects the Supreme Court decision, and there are no untoward incidences now.

Recommend 0
Indian subcontinent
Nov 09, 2019 11:11am

Hopefully this will finish otherwise BJP will use the dispute for ages.

Recommend 0
PSB,delhi
Nov 09, 2019 11:11am

@Lucknow Momin, please go to country where would like to go, I will pay ticket and immigration fees for you and your family..

Recommend 0
Lone Wolf
Nov 09, 2019 11:13am

@Rajesh, Why don't you donate your land and home for running a school or hospital.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 09, 2019 11:13am

@Lucknow Momin, You were free to leave earlier, you are free to go now too..

Recommend 0
Aran
Nov 09, 2019 11:13am

@Lucknow Momin, 5 judge verdict, has a Muslim judge also, don’t be one sided, u have no Hindu or Christian judges and are not allowed Hope u correct ur comment just for ur info all parties are happy on the verdict

Recommend 0
sumit
Nov 09, 2019 11:16am

Finally

Recommend 0
Hindu
Nov 09, 2019 11:17am

@Rajesh, why

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Nov 09, 2019 11:19am

Congratulations!

Recommend 0
Abhishek
Nov 09, 2019 11:19am

Justice

Recommend 0
Fact check
Nov 09, 2019 11:19am

@Lucknow Momin, If verdict not in your favour doesn't mean it's injustice.

Recommend 0
Kamran
Nov 09, 2019 11:19am

Fair decision Hindus get temple Muslim’s get masjid At last end to decades old issue

Recommend 0
Indian
Nov 09, 2019 11:20am

@Lucknow Momin,
Move to Saudi Arabia.

Recommend 0
Indian
Nov 09, 2019 11:21am

Modi govt will come in 2024 too.

Recommend 0
Modern Chankya
Nov 09, 2019 11:26am

Balanced Judgement. All Indian's will respect this. Good to close the long standing chapter once for all.

Recommend 0
Rinmoshe balti
Nov 09, 2019 11:27am

Hence proved, ndia the biggest prison of world.

Recommend 0
Flacon
Nov 09, 2019 11:31am

Good luck India. I hope this works for you guys.

Recommend 0
Red
Nov 09, 2019 11:32am

No side wins. Balanced. We move on - praying for better humans

Recommend 0
TruthPrevails
Nov 09, 2019 11:33am

Let us respect the court judgement

Recommend 0
Humauin Khan
Nov 09, 2019 11:33am

Balanced verdict, a landmark of a democratic process! Independent and Functional institutions. Peace and harmony will prevail in the end!!

Recommend 0

