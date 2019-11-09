DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 09, 2019

China to establish 19 factories in Gwadar: envoy

Muhammad Akbar NotezaiUpdated November 09, 2019

Envoy denied speculations regarding the Chinese government’s lack of interest in development projects in Balochistan. — AP/File
QUETTA: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Friday said that his government was going to establish 19 factories in Gwadar to create job opportunities for the youth of Balochistan.

“China seeks to contribute to the overall development of Balochistan’s mining, agriculture, fisheries and water sectors. The Chinese consulate is easing the visa procedure for the businessman community,” Yao Jing said while talking to journalists here.

He said that 200 students from Pakistan had received scholarship in China.

He denied speculations regarding the Chinese government’s lack of interest in development projects in Balochistan.

“CPEC would change the economic fortune of not only Balochistan, but also Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries and all projects would go through Pakistan,” he said.

The Chinese envoy said that the provincial fisheries, agriculture, mineral and livestock sectors had room for development, which could end poverty in Balochistan.

“Chinese companies are working to strengthen the provincial irrigation sector while 50 vocational centtres are being established for enhancing skills of young generation of the province,” he said.

“China will invest in expansion of the Zhob-D.I. Khan highway considered vital for CPEC,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2019

Political Vapors Trail.
Nov 09, 2019 07:44am

There’s still more room. But law of diminishing returns is still valid. Mind that.

Recommend 0
Nh
Nov 09, 2019 07:48am

Good for Pakistan. But things seems to have slowed down.

Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 09, 2019 07:56am

Good for job seekers. How much stake we have in these Chinese companies?

Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Nov 09, 2019 08:02am

With all Chinese workers

Recommend 0

