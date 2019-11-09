DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 09, 2019

Public toilet finder app to be launched in KP

APPUpdated November 09, 2019

App aims to help people, especially tourists, find public toilets across KP. — Reuters/File
PESHAWAR: An app is going to be launched on Nov 19 to help people, particularly tourists, find public toilets across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This was announced by Imranullah Mohmand, assistant coordinator of water and sanitation services cell (W&SC) of local government department, while briefing Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Kamran Bangash, here.

Mr Mohmand said a similar app was being run in Australia and India for facilitation of masses and now the people of KP would also avail the facility.

He said the step was aimed to keep the province clean and protect environment from degradation and the citizens from diseases. He said all necessary information about toilets, including their distance, male, female, children and disabled persons, would be available on the app for public information.

Mr Bangash appreciated the initiative of W&SC and said it would facilitate the people as well as tourists and would help project a good image of the province.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, initiatives were being taken to make the country clean and green.

Mr Bangash said all available resources were being utilised towards digitalisation and making KP paper-free province.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2019

