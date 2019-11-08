Rs6bn announced for Utility Stores Corporation to bring down prices of essential commodities

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday announced that the government will immediately provide Rs6 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

"The amount will substantially bring down the prices of flour, edible oil, sugar, rice and pulses," she said in a tweet.

The SAPM said that the decision was taken today in a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, held to discuss ways for providing relief to masses and bringing down the prices of essential commodities.

The premier held three consecutive meetings on the issue in the last three days.

Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister had asked top officials of the USC to devise a relief package for selling five essential food items on discount across the country, according to sources.

The five products will be available at 4,000 USC outlets throughout the country.

The premier had already asked for establishment of a ‘Special Cell’ in the Ministry of National Food Security. The cell will take timely decisions about assessment of demand and supply of essential items.

Traditionally, the government offers subsidy on essential food items in Ramazan.