Pakistan 63-4 after 11 overs in final T20 against Australia

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated November 08, 2019

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. — Photo courtesy cricket.com.au Twitter
Pakistan are 63-4 after 11 overs in the final match of the Twenty20 series against Australia in Perth on Friday.

The Green Shirts, who have to wins today's match in order to draw the series, lost early wickets. Skipper Babar Azam headed back to the stands after scoring just six runs. He was joined by Mohammad Rizwan who was bowled out for a duck. Imam-ul-Haq was sent back at 14 while Haris Sohail headed back at 8.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sean Abbott and Billy Stanlake will play for Australia while Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa are out. For the Green Shirts, Imam Ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Musa are all playing today.

"If we had won the toss, we would have bowled first as well," said Azam.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after beating Pakistan by seven wickets on Tuesday, thanks to a brilliant 80 not out from master batsman Steve Smith. The first match of the three-match series ended without a result after being rained out.

Line-ups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa

Sameer Khan
Nov 08, 2019 01:20pm

Good decision to introduce new blood..... Surprise could be the best weapon to beat 'robot' Australia....

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 08, 2019 01:29pm

A big challenge for greenshirts to win today's third and final T/20 match against the hosts of the three match series in Perth, Western Australia, famous all over the world for its fastest and bounciest wickets, warm weather and speedy winds.

