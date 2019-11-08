Pakistan set 107-run target for Australia in final T20

Pakistan set a 107-run target for Australia in the final game of the three-match Twenty20 series in Perth on Friday.

The Green Shirts, who have to wins today's match in order to draw the series, ended their innings at 106-8.

Skipper Babar Azam headed back to the stands after scoring just six runs. He was joined by Mohammad Rizwan who was bowled out for a duck. Imam-ul-Haq was sent back at 14 while Haris Sohail headed back at eight, Khushdil Shah (8), Imad Wasim (6) and Shadab Khan (1).

Iftikhar Ahmed was the top scorer for Pakistan with a 45-run knock.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sean Abbott and Billy Stanlake will play for Australia while Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa are out. For the Green Shirts, Imam Ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Musa are all playing today.

"If we had won the toss, we would have bowled first as well," said Azam.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after beating Pakistan by seven wickets on Tuesday, thanks to a brilliant 80 not out from master batsman Steve Smith. The first match of the three-match series ended without a result after being rained out.

Line-ups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa