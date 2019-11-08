Australia crush Pakistan by 10 wickets to win T20 series
Ruthless opening pair Aaron Finch and David Warner ran riot as Australia routed Pakistan by 10 wickets in Perth to wrap up their Twenty20 series 2-0 Friday in emphatic fashion.
After restricting the visitors to 106 for eight, Finch (52) and Warner (48) whacked five sixes and eight fours between them as they raced to the finish line without loss.
The home team won in Canberra by seven wickets, thanks to a brilliant 80 not out by Steve Smith, and were on track to also triumph in Sydney only for rain to save the visitors.
Their victory in Perth has them on an impressive eight-game winning streak in the short format as they build towards the T20 World Cup on home soil next year.
“Really proud of the boys with the way we applied ourselves in the last couple of weeks. Each time we turn up at training, we are improving ourselves and that is very important,” said captain Finch.
“We are growing as a team and hopefully some big things to come.” In contrast, Pakistan are struggling and have now lost five of their last six.
Despite the poor run, which included an embarrassing 3-0 home series defeat to an under-strength Sri Lanka that cost Sarfaraz Ahmed the captaincy, they remain number one in the rankings.
But their cricket chiefs will be worried about the two Tests against Australia to come, starting this month in Brisbane.
“Very disappointed, but we lost to a good team. We have learnt a lot from this series and we'll take the positives and come back hard in the next series,” said skipper Babar Azam.
“As captain, I learnt a lot personally too, but there's a long way to go.” After being sent in to bat at the Perth Arena, Iftikhar Ahmed's 45 was the only resistance by Pakistan in a repeat performance of poor batting against quality bowling, led by Kane Richardson who took three wickets.
On a fast, bouncy pitch, Finch and Warner showed no pity in reply, exposing Pakistan's young and fragile attack.
The explosive Warner hit Mohammad Amir for six in the first over and there was no looking back in a display of power-hitting from the two men.
Pakistan made four changes with Imam ul-Haq and Mohammad Hasnain coming in and debuts handed to batsman Khushdil Shah and bowler Muhammad Musa.
Only Azam and Ahmed have shown signs of life in the batting department this series and, again, no one else stood up.
Azam had hit consecutive 50s in the previous games, but he fell early, out lbw to Mitchell Starc for six.
The Australian fast bowler then smashed the stumps of Mohammad Rizwan next ball with a searing inswinger, leaving Pakistan at 15 for two.
Opener ul-Haq, in for out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, didn't fare much better.
He hit two boundaries in his 14 before mis-hitting a pull shot off Sean Abbott, playing his first international since 2014, for Ben McDermott to take an easy catch.
Haris Sohail again failed, mistiming a shot off-spinner Ashton Agar, while Shah lasted 11 balls for his eight runs. Imad Wasim also fell cheaply.
When Ahmed — who scored a quickfire 62 in Canberra — finally went looking for a boundary off Richardson, it was left to the tailenders to at least ensure their team made it to three figures.
Line-ups:
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake
Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa
Comments (34)
Good decision to introduce new blood..... Surprise could be the best weapon to beat 'robot' Australia....
A big challenge for greenshirts to win today's third and final T/20 match against the hosts of the three match series in Perth, Western Australia, famous all over the world for its fastest and bounciest wickets, warm weather and speedy winds.
I think Australia will win by 10 wickets against NO 1 ranked team. Does that not put a question on this ranking system. Lost First match by 7 wickets and second appears to be by 10.
The world champions of T20I being nowhere to be seen.
Is there any direct flight from Australia to Pakistan.?
they will loose by 10 wickets........
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Aussies won series - well done Aussies
Pakistan lost by 10 wickets.....Australia series is a tough one....if men in greens can't win t20 game, what will happen in test series? Complete whitewash is expected but then nobody can predict pakistan....
Pak needs a break from Int’l cricket for some time to work on quality and confidence, at home.
How can they keep Sarfraz in the team after such poor show, while we have such a great wicket keeper/batsman in reserve/? We demand that Sarfraz should be replaced by Rizwan immediately.
Misbah and waqar out now!
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, sir Australia crushed pakistan
Number one team lost by 10 wicket
What chief selector/ coach gonna do now??
Sack new captain or resign with grace?
Panic after losing at home was knee jerk reaction and even chief selector was responsible for bringing in useless old mates in home series against SL
It was big mistake to sack Micky and Sarfraz as green shirt has not done bad even in WC!
They do beat both finalists and unable to qualify due to only couple of bad performances.
Inshallah the boys played well. Hang on tough green shirts. Now we also have a kaptaan who carries an interpreter during presentation ceremony. Any more surprises?
Poor performance by Pakistani team.
Well played. Lost by only 10 wickets once in the series. Had the first game not rained out would have been track for loosing 2 out of 3 by 10 wickets. So much so for your world #1 status.
absolute tripe. This team is really nowhere at the moment.
The cracks appeared when Aus beat Shoaib Malik led Pak 5-0 in UAE. World cup was a fluke.
Pak cricket is going same way as pak hockey
Frankly speaking it is learning experience and no one expects Pak to beat Aussies in aus. However we expected a fight from world no. 1
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, where are you now?
Still don't know how Pakistan even got to be no 1 in t20 ranking
Dont lose hope. Future is bright for Pakistan in coming years.
So Pakistani Managers and Coaches are better and apter than foreign Managers and Coaches???
All the PCB officials must be sacked immediately.
It seem that PCB selected team was not playing against Australia but to prove that Rizwan selection was correct instead of Sarfraz and he was forced to play at one down and 2 down to accelerate the score rate.He has now been proven a disaster as the case was with Sarfraz who was also forced to play at earlier position.Pakistan cricket at its worse
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "Speedy winds", yes indeed.
Source and nepotism have destroyed the entire system. A complete collapse is everywhere.
Make Imad wasim captain.
Go play with Zimbabwe
Pakistan urgently needs to play Zimbabwe, Ireland or UAE to get its confidence back.
Well played Pakistan
PM IK must personally take player decision. Can he spend some time in cricket coaching? I am sure this will make us win again. I think IK must be made chief selector.
Misbah is the reason and he should take all the blame and resign after the series. I am certain now the Test performance will be even worse.
@satyaa, still #1 though. Will take time to adjust but Pakistan will bounce back.