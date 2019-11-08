DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 08, 2019

Australia crush Pakistan by 10 wickets to win T20 series

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated November 08, 2019

Email

David Warner of Australia plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20 cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday. — AP
David Warner of Australia plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20 cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday. — AP
Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. — Photo courtesy cricket.com.au Twitter
Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. — Photo courtesy cricket.com.au Twitter

Ruthless opening pair Aaron Finch and David Warner ran riot as Australia routed Pakistan by 10 wickets in Perth to wrap up their Twenty20 series 2-0 Friday in emphatic fashion.

After restricting the visitors to 106 for eight, Finch (52) and Warner (48) whacked five sixes and eight fours between them as they raced to the finish line without loss.

The home team won in Canberra by seven wickets, thanks to a brilliant 80 not out by Steve Smith, and were on track to also triumph in Sydney only for rain to save the visitors.

Their victory in Perth has them on an impressive eight-game winning streak in the short format as they build towards the T20 World Cup on home soil next year.

“Really proud of the boys with the way we applied ourselves in the last couple of weeks. Each time we turn up at training, we are improving ourselves and that is very important,” said captain Finch.

“We are growing as a team and hopefully some big things to come.” In contrast, Pakistan are struggling and have now lost five of their last six.

Despite the poor run, which included an embarrassing 3-0 home series defeat to an under-strength Sri Lanka that cost Sarfaraz Ahmed the captaincy, they remain number one in the rankings.

But their cricket chiefs will be worried about the two Tests against Australia to come, starting this month in Brisbane.

“Very disappointed, but we lost to a good team. We have learnt a lot from this series and we'll take the positives and come back hard in the next series,” said skipper Babar Azam.

“As captain, I learnt a lot personally too, but there's a long way to go.” After being sent in to bat at the Perth Arena, Iftikhar Ahmed's 45 was the only resistance by Pakistan in a repeat performance of poor batting against quality bowling, led by Kane Richardson who took three wickets.

On a fast, bouncy pitch, Finch and Warner showed no pity in reply, exposing Pakistan's young and fragile attack.

The explosive Warner hit Mohammad Amir for six in the first over and there was no looking back in a display of power-hitting from the two men.

Pakistan made four changes with Imam ul-Haq and Mohammad Hasnain coming in and debuts handed to batsman Khushdil Shah and bowler Muhammad Musa.

Only Azam and Ahmed have shown signs of life in the batting department this series and, again, no one else stood up.

Azam had hit consecutive 50s in the previous games, but he fell early, out lbw to Mitchell Starc for six.

The Australian fast bowler then smashed the stumps of Mohammad Rizwan next ball with a searing inswinger, leaving Pakistan at 15 for two.

Opener ul-Haq, in for out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, didn't fare much better.

He hit two boundaries in his 14 before mis-hitting a pull shot off Sean Abbott, playing his first international since 2014, for Ben McDermott to take an easy catch.

Haris Sohail again failed, mistiming a shot off-spinner Ashton Agar, while Shah lasted 11 balls for his eight runs. Imad Wasim also fell cheaply.

When Ahmed — who scored a quickfire 62 in Canberra — finally went looking for a boundary off Richardson, it was left to the tailenders to at least ensure their team made it to three figures.

Line-ups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (34)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sameer Khan
Nov 08, 2019 01:20pm

Good decision to introduce new blood..... Surprise could be the best weapon to beat 'robot' Australia....

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 08, 2019 01:29pm

A big challenge for greenshirts to win today's third and final T/20 match against the hosts of the three match series in Perth, Western Australia, famous all over the world for its fastest and bounciest wickets, warm weather and speedy winds.

Recommend 0
joe
Nov 08, 2019 04:12pm

I think Australia will win by 10 wickets against NO 1 ranked team. Does that not put a question on this ranking system. Lost First match by 7 wickets and second appears to be by 10.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 08, 2019 04:13pm

The world champions of T20I being nowhere to be seen.

Recommend 0
joe
Nov 08, 2019 04:18pm

Is there any direct flight from Australia to Pakistan.?

Recommend 0
vicky
Nov 08, 2019 04:23pm

they will loose by 10 wickets........

Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Nov 08, 2019 04:23pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Aussies won series - well done Aussies

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Nov 08, 2019 04:24pm

Pakistan lost by 10 wickets.....Australia series is a tough one....if men in greens can't win t20 game, what will happen in test series? Complete whitewash is expected but then nobody can predict pakistan....

Recommend 0
Skkk
Nov 08, 2019 04:26pm

Pak needs a break from Int’l cricket for some time to work on quality and confidence, at home.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 08, 2019 04:32pm

How can they keep Sarfraz in the team after such poor show, while we have such a great wicket keeper/batsman in reserve/? We demand that Sarfraz should be replaced by Rizwan immediately.

Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 08, 2019 04:32pm

Misbah and waqar out now!

Recommend 0
Raza
Nov 08, 2019 04:33pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, sir Australia crushed pakistan

Recommend 0
KSRana
Nov 08, 2019 04:33pm

Number one team lost by 10 wicket

Recommend 0
Qamar
Nov 08, 2019 04:40pm

What chief selector/ coach gonna do now??

Sack new captain or resign with grace?

Panic after losing at home was knee jerk reaction and even chief selector was responsible for bringing in useless old mates in home series against SL

It was big mistake to sack Micky and Sarfraz as green shirt has not done bad even in WC!

They do beat both finalists and unable to qualify due to only couple of bad performances.

Recommend 0
Omveer
Nov 08, 2019 04:41pm

Inshallah the boys played well. Hang on tough green shirts. Now we also have a kaptaan who carries an interpreter during presentation ceremony. Any more surprises?

Recommend 0
Dahar
Nov 08, 2019 04:43pm

Poor performance by Pakistani team.

Recommend 0
satyaa
Nov 08, 2019 04:44pm

Well played. Lost by only 10 wickets once in the series. Had the first game not rained out would have been track for loosing 2 out of 3 by 10 wickets. So much so for your world #1 status.

Recommend 0
kash
Nov 08, 2019 04:45pm

absolute tripe. This team is really nowhere at the moment.

The cracks appeared when Aus beat Shoaib Malik led Pak 5-0 in UAE. World cup was a fluke.

Pak cricket is going same way as pak hockey

Recommend 0
VINIT
Nov 08, 2019 04:46pm

Frankly speaking it is learning experience and no one expects Pak to beat Aussies in aus. However we expected a fight from world no. 1

Recommend 0
JustTelling
Nov 08, 2019 04:58pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, where are you now?

Recommend 0
Anupam
Nov 08, 2019 05:01pm

Still don't know how Pakistan even got to be no 1 in t20 ranking

Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 08, 2019 05:07pm

Dont lose hope. Future is bright for Pakistan in coming years.

Recommend 0
Ghalib
Nov 08, 2019 05:08pm

So Pakistani Managers and Coaches are better and apter than foreign Managers and Coaches???

Recommend 0
Mazhar
Nov 08, 2019 05:09pm

All the PCB officials must be sacked immediately.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Nov 08, 2019 05:10pm

It seem that PCB selected team was not playing against Australia but to prove that Rizwan selection was correct instead of Sarfraz and he was forced to play at one down and 2 down to accelerate the score rate.He has now been proven a disaster as the case was with Sarfraz who was also forced to play at earlier position.Pakistan cricket at its worse

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 08, 2019 05:10pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "Speedy winds", yes indeed.

Recommend 0
imtiaz
Nov 08, 2019 05:10pm

Source and nepotism have destroyed the entire system. A complete collapse is everywhere.

Recommend 0
Whitethunder
Nov 08, 2019 05:13pm

Make Imad wasim captain.

Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Nov 08, 2019 05:13pm

Go play with Zimbabwe

Recommend 0
Tony Soprano
Nov 08, 2019 05:15pm

Pakistan urgently needs to play Zimbabwe, Ireland or UAE to get its confidence back.

Recommend 0
MakeMyTrip
Nov 08, 2019 05:16pm

Well played Pakistan

Recommend 0
Anwar Rizwan
Nov 08, 2019 05:17pm

PM IK must personally take player decision. Can he spend some time in cricket coaching? I am sure this will make us win again. I think IK must be made chief selector.

Recommend 0
FHB
Nov 08, 2019 05:17pm

Misbah is the reason and he should take all the blame and resign after the series. I am certain now the Test performance will be even worse.

Recommend 0
HkSpece
Nov 08, 2019 05:18pm

@satyaa, still #1 though. Will take time to adjust but Pakistan will bounce back.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 08, 2019

Climate challenge

Unfortunately, the plans, though ambitious, are hardly well-thought-out.
November 08, 2019

FBR reforms

PERHAPS one can understand why the officers of the FBR have been so taken aback by the news that the government is...
November 08, 2019

College teachers’ protest

IN a society where everyone is not equal before the law, or equally significant in terms of political ...
Updated November 07, 2019

The maulana puzzle

It is not only the JUI-F chief who should be looking for an early exit from the current difficult situation.
November 07, 2019

Malnutrition alarm

A RECENT flagship report by Unicef looks into patterns of food and nutrition intake by children around the world. ...
November 07, 2019

Cut in NSS rates

THE latest cut in the rates of National Savings Schemes will hit some of the most vulnerable sections of society the...