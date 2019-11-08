Can't accompany Nawaz abroad as passport is with court, says Maryam

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that it would be very difficult if she is unable to accompany her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, abroad for medical treatment. She, however, said he should "certainly" go if his heath requires it.

Following an appearance before an accountability court in Lahore regarding the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, Maryam said that her uncle, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, had been managing the issue of taking the former premier abroad.

"I obviously can't travel immediately because the court has my passport," she said, referring to the Lahore High Court's (LHC) directive for her to surrender her passport in order to secure her release on bail in the CSM case.

A Sharif family source on Thursday told Dawn that Nawaz had agreed to go to London.

"Nawaz Sharif has finally agreed to go to London after the doctors told him categorically that they had already exhausted all medical treatment [options] available in Pakistan and going abroad is the only option left," the source had said.

The source further said that Nawaz might leave for London this week if his name is removed from the Exit Control List.

Speaking to reporters today, Maryam said: "It is very difficult [for me] that Mian sahib goes abroad for treatment and I am unable to go. It will become very difficult for me because I worry a lot."

She added, however, that it was a matter of his life and he should avail treatment wherever in the world it is available.

Earlier this week, former prime minister Nawaz was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) set up at his Jati Umra residence from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), where he was admitted on Oct 22 after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.

On Oct 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the sentence of the former premier on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al Azizia case.

Responding to a question about the former premier's health, Maryam said that he was doing better. She said that all treatment available in Pakistan, including steroids, platelet enhancing medicines and drips, had been used but they were not working.

"On a daily basis, his platelet count is dropping," she said, adding that despite exhausting all available treatment options in Pakistan, they have still not been able to diagnose the cause of the fall in Nawaz's platelet levels.

She said that a Services Hospital board consisting of government doctors and Nawaz's private medical board had recommended that the former premier should go to a specialised centre, where a diagnosis can be made regarding why his platelets fell suddenly.

She said that the doctors had added that all available options for treatment had been availed in Pakistan.

"Every possible effort to save [Nawaz's] life should be taken. If he has to go abroad, then he should certainly go."

The PML-N vice-president was asked about whether she would participate in the JUI-F Azadi March sit-in, in response to which she said: "Politics will go on all [my] life but you can't get your parents back."

"I lost my mother one year ago, right now my full attention is on Mian sahib.

"I don't leave him with servants and nurses. I am with him 24/7."

The PML-N leader also dismissed comments regarding a deal being reached, saying that people who are saying such things, should be ashamed.

Maryam added that she had appeared before the court with great difficulty today. The court adjourned proceedings in the CSM case till Nov 22.

Additional reporting by Rana Bilal