DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 08, 2019

India to revoke journalist Aatish Taseer’s overseas ID

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated November 08, 2019

Email

The Indian government has announced it would revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card to author and journalist Aatish Taseer over his alleged attempt to “conceal information” that his father, Salmaan Taseer, was of Pakistani origin. — Photo courtesy The Hindu
The Indian government has announced it would revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card to author and journalist Aatish Taseer over his alleged attempt to “conceal information” that his father, Salmaan Taseer, was of Pakistani origin. — Photo courtesy The Hindu

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has announced it would revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card to author and journalist Aatish Taseer over his alleged attempt to “conceal information” that his father, Salmaan Taseer, was of Pakistani origin.

In an official statement, which Aatish denied, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that he had “failed to dispute the notice” it had sent asking him to explain the lapse, The Hindu said on Thursday.

In its notice dated Aug 13, which The Hindu has accessed, the Home Ministry said that Aatish had failed to disclose that his father, the former Governor of Pakistan’s Punjab was of Pakistani origin, and had only provided details of his mother, veteran Indian journalist Tavleen Singh.

In his reply on Sept 6 to the notice, and a subsequent notice dated Sept 3, Aatish had explained that his parents had never been legally married, and his mother was his sole legal guardian.

“Their relationship occurred when they were both resident in the United Kingdom and Salmaan Taseer stated [accurately] that he was a UK citizen and passport holder,” The Hindu quoted Aatish as saying in his reply sent to the Indian Consulate in New York.

Aatish, who grew up in Delhi and studied at the Kodaikanal International school in Tamil Nadu, now lives in New York, and had received a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card in 2000, a facility that provides visa-free travel to India. He later converted it to an OCI card.

In his application he had referred to his mother as an Indian national, and his father, Salmaan Taseer, who was assassinated in Pakistan in 2011, as a “British national”, as to the “best of his knowledge” his father held a UK Passport.

The Hindu said Aatish is expected to challenge the government’s move against his OCI card.

Aatish has come under heavy criticism from members of the ruling BJP, as he had authored a piece in May for Time magazine that accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of following divisive policies.

The Home Ministry said the OCI decision “had nothing to do with the article he wrote for the Time magazine”.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 08, 2019

Climate challenge

Unfortunately, the plans, though ambitious, are hardly well-thought-out.
November 08, 2019

FBR reforms

PERHAPS one can understand why the officers of the FBR have been so taken aback by the news that the government is...
November 08, 2019

College teachers’ protest

IN a society where everyone is not equal before the law, or equally significant in terms of political ...
Updated November 07, 2019

The maulana puzzle

It is not only the JUI-F chief who should be looking for an early exit from the current difficult situation.
November 07, 2019

Malnutrition alarm

A RECENT flagship report by Unicef looks into patterns of food and nutrition intake by children around the world. ...
November 07, 2019

Cut in NSS rates

THE latest cut in the rates of National Savings Schemes will hit some of the most vulnerable sections of society the...