DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 08, 2019

PTI challenges ECP decision over audit of its accounts

Malik AsadUpdated November 08, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan's party PTI has requested court to restrain scrutiny committee from probing the party’s foreign funding. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan's party PTI has requested court to restrain scrutiny committee from probing the party’s foreign funding. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision to reject its applications against an audit of the party’s foreign funding.

Through a petition filed in the IHC on Thursday, the ruling party has requested the court to restrain the scrutiny committee formed by the Commission from probing the party’s foreign funding.

On Oct 10 a three-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza, had rejected four applications filed by the PTI against the audit of its accounts by the scrutiny committee and directed the panel to continue its work and submit a report as soon as possible.

Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of the PTI, had filed the case in 2014, alleging that the party had illegally collected about $3 million through two offshore companies, and that the money was sent through illegal channels from the Middle East to certain accounts of “PTI employees”.

He also alleged that the foreign accounts used to collect the funds were not mentioned in the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP by the PTI.

The party, in one of its petitions, took the plea that since the ECP which comprised the CEC and four members, was incomplete, an order passed by it lacked legal force.

The scrutiny committee was formed last year to investigate the issue of foreign funding of the PTI in a month, but later the time-limit was extended to an indefinite period.

During the hearing on Oct 1, a conversation took place between the CEC and the PTI’s counsel over the disclosure that the party was operating numerous undeclared accounts.

The party’s lawyer argued that some of the PTI’s accounts might not be in the knowledge of the party’s central office and that the PTI could not be held responsible for its account in Azad Kashmir as it fell under another legal jurisdiction.

On Aug 22, President Arif Alvi had appointed Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui from Sindh and Munir Ahmed Kakar from Balochistan as ECP members on the posts that had fallen vacant after the departure of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch.

However, the ECP chief refused to administer oath to the new members on the ground that the appointments had been made without fulfilling constitutional requirements.

The ECP’s scrutiny committee is headed by the director general law and also comprises two auditors from the defence establishment.

The ECP was of the view that President Alvi had made these appointments “in violation of clauses 2A and 2B of Article 213 of the Constitution” that made it mandatory for these appointments to be made with the consensus of the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

However, the committee could not make any significant progress as the PTI did not submit financial documents, particularly statements of its bank accounts, sought by the committee.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
suleman
Nov 08, 2019 08:57am

I am sure PTI has a lot to hide,

Recommend 0
Life
Nov 08, 2019 09:04am

There is something. It makes me curious now.

Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Nov 08, 2019 09:07am

Its time to show receipts of funds!

Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 08, 2019 09:08am

This PTI move itself speak that there is something seriously wrong which PTI does not want to come out in public domain.

Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 08, 2019 09:10am

PTI challenging election commission? Are we trying to prove election commission is inept? PTI should stop doing that.

Recommend 0
Rahim
Nov 08, 2019 09:10am

IK is done deal

Recommend 0
Zia
Nov 08, 2019 09:11am

It is best if a new ECP chief continues with this case as current one has become controversial by colliding with the govt on members appointment issue!!

Recommend 0
Jahanzaib
Nov 08, 2019 09:12am

On what grounds the PTI is requesting to stop investigation? Do they have something illegal to hide?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 08, 2019

Climate challenge

Unfortunately, the plans, though ambitious, are hardly well-thought-out.
November 08, 2019

FBR reforms

PERHAPS one can understand why the officers of the FBR have been so taken aback by the news that the government is...
November 08, 2019

College teachers’ protest

IN a society where everyone is not equal before the law, or equally significant in terms of political ...
Updated November 07, 2019

The maulana puzzle

It is not only the JUI-F chief who should be looking for an early exit from the current difficult situation.
November 07, 2019

Malnutrition alarm

A RECENT flagship report by Unicef looks into patterns of food and nutrition intake by children around the world. ...
November 07, 2019

Cut in NSS rates

THE latest cut in the rates of National Savings Schemes will hit some of the most vulnerable sections of society the...