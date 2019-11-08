In pictures: Spruced up Gurdwara Darbar Sahib set to welcome Sikh pilgrims from around the world

The first group of Sikh pilgrims will be welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan when the corridor opens tomorrow.

Sikhs from across the world are giddy with anticipation days ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will allow pilgrims to cross from India into Pakistan to visit one of the religion's holiest sites.

The first group of Sikh pilgrims will be welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan when the corridor opens on Saturday. — Photo provided by Adnan Sheikh

The first group of Sikh pilgrims will be welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan when the corridor opens on Saturday at the shrine marking the grave of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev at Kartarpur, just four kilometres from the border.

“They are very excited,” custodian of the Kartarpur shrine Ramash Singh Arora told AFP on Thursday, saying he hoped the initiative would pave the way for similar access to other Sikh sites in Pakistan in the future.

“If you look at the history, the foundation of Sikhism is from Pakistan.”

In the months leading up to the opening, Pakistan employed hundreds of labourers to spruce up the shrine, including building a border immigration checkpoint and a bridge, as well as expanding the site's grounds.

The opening comes just days ahead of Guru Nanak's 550th birthday on November 12, which is marked with celebrations by millions of Sikhs around the world.

“For over 70 years, pilgrims haven't had the chance to cross over, to come over, and that is just... it's just... it's going to be a really emotional moment,” said Karan Deep Singh, a pilgrim from Malaysia.

