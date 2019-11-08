In pictures: Spruced up Gurdwara Darbar Sahib set to welcome Sikh pilgrims from around the world

Sikhs from across the world are giddy with anticipation days ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will allow pilgrims to cross from India into Pakistan to visit one of the religion's holiest sites.
The first group of Sikh pilgrims will be welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan when the corridor opens on Saturday at the shrine marking the grave of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev at Kartarpur, just four kilometres from the border.
“They are very excited,” custodian of the Kartarpur shrine Ramash Singh Arora told AFP on Thursday, saying he hoped the initiative would pave the way for similar access to other Sikh sites in Pakistan in the future.
“If you look at the history, the foundation of Sikhism is from Pakistan.”
In the months leading up to the opening, Pakistan employed hundreds of labourers to spruce up the shrine, including building a border immigration checkpoint and a bridge, as well as expanding the site's grounds.
The opening comes just days ahead of Guru Nanak's 550th birthday on November 12, which is marked with celebrations by millions of Sikhs around the world.
“For over 70 years, pilgrims haven't had the chance to cross over, to come over, and that is just... it's just... it's going to be a really emotional moment,” said Karan Deep Singh, a pilgrim from Malaysia.
great job thank you IK
well done Imran and Pakistan.
As always, beautiful pictures from Dawn.
This is the kind of message that needs to be sent to the world, that Pakistan is a tolerant, peaceful country which welcomes everyone. Great PTI.
Well done to the Govt, this sends out a positive message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful, tolerant and welcoming nation.
Hats off to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating this mega project for the Guru Nanak birthday event. We should receive all the Sikh pilgrims from all over the world with a message that Pakistan is a peace loving country and sets no boundaries for any religion.
I hope the pilgrims are able to fulfill their needs.
$20 'Service Charges' from the Sikh pilgrims should not be taken.
This is great, and I wish I could visit one day to all these Gurdwara's in Pakistan.
Thank you Pakistan
Feeling proud as sangat is ready to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara now after long wait.
@Harpreet Singh, Most welcome brother.
This is a real progress towards peace. Waiting for India to reciprocate.
Thank You Pakistan ! Now let us pray for peace..!!
Great Pictures Dawn!
Thank you
wonderful peace move. My opinion no one ever have to compromise on the rituals and religious practices they do. I am glad Pakistan is welcoming Sikh Yatri's with open arm.This will not only soften up Pakistan name as a nation and country also we will have better relationships with Sikh community.
....beautiful. Appreciate Pakistan's effort.
Let this be a start.
Great pictures and true spirit of Pakistan accommodating all. This is the true picture of Pakistan. We welcome our Sikh brothers and sisters.
@M. Emad, $20 service charge is reasonable initially. All these arrangements involve cost.