In pictures: Spruced up Gurdwara Darbar Sahib set to welcome Sikh pilgrims from around the world

The first group of Sikh pilgrims will be welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan when the corridor opens tomorrow.
AFP | Dawn.comUpdated Nov 09, 2019 11:55am

Sikhs from across the world are giddy with anticipation days ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will allow pilgrims to cross from India into Pakistan to visit one of the religion's holiest sites.

In this picture taken on November 6, Pakistani security officials (R) and Sikh pilgrims walk in front of the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib ahead of its opening, in Kartarpur. — AFP
The Kartapur Corridor will be opened on Saturday. — Photo provided by Adnan Sheikh
The first group of Sikh pilgrims will be welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan when the corridor opens on Saturday. — Photo provided by Adnan Sheikh
In this picture taken on November 6, a worker walks in front of the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib ahead of its opening in Kartarpur. — AFP
The first group of Sikh pilgrims will be welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan when the corridor opens on Saturday at the shrine marking the grave of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev at Kartarpur, just four kilometres from the border.

“They are very excited,” custodian of the Kartarpur shrine Ramash Singh Arora told AFP on Thursday, saying he hoped the initiative would pave the way for similar access to other Sikh sites in Pakistan in the future.

“If you look at the history, the foundation of Sikhism is from Pakistan.”

Buses outside the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. — Photo provided by Adnan Sheikh
A policeman keeps vigil outside the shrine in Nankana Sahib, some 75 km west of Lahore on November 7. — AFP
Sikh pilgrims pray as they take part in a ritual procession at a shrine in Nankana Sahib, some 75 km west of Lahore, on November 7. — AFP
In the months leading up to the opening, Pakistan employed hundreds of labourers to spruce up the shrine, including building a border immigration checkpoint and a bridge, as well as expanding the site's grounds.

The opening comes just days ahead of Guru Nanak's 550th birthday on November 12, which is marked with celebrations by millions of Sikhs around the world.

In this picture taken on November 6, workers clean the floor at the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, ahead of its opening in Kartarpur. — AFP
In this picture taken on November 6, workers shine a floor at the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, ahead of its opening in Kartarpur. — AFP
Sikh pilgrims prepare food for devotees at a shrine in Nankana Sahib, some 75 km west of Lahore, on November 7. — AFP
“For over 70 years, pilgrims haven't had the chance to cross over, to come over, and that is just... it's just... it's going to be a really emotional moment,” said Karan Deep Singh, a pilgrim from Malaysia.

Sikh pilgrims prepare bread for devotees at a shrine in Nankana Sahib, some 75 km west of Lahore, on November 7. — AFP
Sikh pilgrims visit the shrine in Nankana Sahib, some 75 km west of Lahore, on November 7. — AFP
Sikh pilgrims have their lunch at a shrine in Nankana Sahib, some 75 km west of Lahore, on November 7. — AFP
In this picture taken on November 6, Sikh pilgrims take selfies in front of the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib ahead of its opening, in Kartarpur. — AFP
Comments (21)

Peace for Change
Nov 08, 2019 12:40pm

great job thank you IK

yo bidz
Nov 08, 2019 01:05pm

well done Imran and Pakistan.

LoneWolf
Nov 08, 2019 01:10pm

As always, beautiful pictures from Dawn.

Hasnain Haque
Nov 08, 2019 01:11pm

This is the kind of message that needs to be sent to the world, that Pakistan is a tolerant, peaceful country which welcomes everyone. Great PTI.

Hasnain Haque
Nov 08, 2019 01:11pm

Well done to the Govt, this sends out a positive message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful, tolerant and welcoming nation.

Kazim Mirza
Nov 08, 2019 01:23pm

Hats off to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating this mega project for the Guru Nanak birthday event. We should receive all the Sikh pilgrims from all over the world with a message that Pakistan is a peace loving country and sets no boundaries for any religion.

Armagan Akram
Nov 08, 2019 01:36pm

I hope the pilgrims are able to fulfill their needs.

M. Emad
Nov 08, 2019 01:50pm

$20 'Service Charges' from the Sikh pilgrims should not be taken.

Harpreet Singh
Nov 08, 2019 02:16pm

This is great, and I wish I could visit one day to all these Gurdwara's in Pakistan.

saurabh
Nov 08, 2019 02:19pm

Thank you Pakistan

Surinder
Nov 08, 2019 02:36pm

Feeling proud as sangat is ready to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara now after long wait.

Zaka Ul Haque
Nov 08, 2019 04:26pm

@Harpreet Singh, Most welcome brother.

M. Saeed
Nov 08, 2019 04:43pm

This is a real progress towards peace. Waiting for India to reciprocate.

SK from India
Nov 08, 2019 06:16pm

Thank You Pakistan ! Now let us pray for peace..!!

Harry
Nov 08, 2019 06:26pm

Great Pictures Dawn!

Surya Kant
Nov 08, 2019 07:47pm

Thank you

rubab khan
Nov 08, 2019 08:04pm

wonderful peace move. My opinion no one ever have to compromise on the rituals and religious practices they do. I am glad Pakistan is welcoming Sikh Yatri's with open arm.This will not only soften up Pakistan name as a nation and country also we will have better relationships with Sikh community.

JAGDEEP S KANG
Nov 08, 2019 08:15pm

....beautiful. Appreciate Pakistan's effort.

Maharaj K Razdan
Nov 08, 2019 09:53pm

Let this be a start.

Shakeel Khan
Nov 08, 2019 10:02pm

Great pictures and true spirit of Pakistan accommodating all. This is the true picture of Pakistan. We welcome our Sikh brothers and sisters.

Amarjit Singh
Nov 09, 2019 12:08am

@M. Emad, $20 service charge is reasonable initially. All these arrangements involve cost.

