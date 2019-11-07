11 farmers killed as speeding coach rams into motorbike rickshaw in Matiari

Eleven farm workers were killed and five other travellers injured on Thursday in a major road mishap on the National Highway near Matiari district's Saeedabad area.

The deceased were on their way to the riverine area in Matiari district for the harvesting of the banana crop. They were said to be residents of Matiari's Pir Bux Khoso village.

“A speeding coach from Punjab rammed into the motorbike rickshaw carrying the farmworkers,” said Matiari Senior Superintendent of Police Asif Bughio. He said that the incident occurred early Thursday morning. The bus driver managed to escape, he added.

A view of the mangled remains of the motorcycle rickshaw. — Photo by author

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Pir Bux Khoso village in Saeedabad by police. The injured were taken to the government hospital in the adjoining Benazirabad district.

The deceased belonged to Khoso and Kohli communities. They were identified as Shamshad, son of Mohammad Siddique Khoso; Sher, son of Nabi Bux Khoso; Majnoo, son of Dodo Khoso; Imran, son of Mohammad Yousuf Khoso; Irshad, son of Nabi Bux Khoso; Walo, son of Hero Kohli; Jamil, son of Naji Kohli; Kano, son of Sugan Kohli; Tamachi, son of Harchand Kohli; Ramo, son of Cheetan Kohli; and Jaimo, son of Sugar Kohli.

Among the injured, those critically wounded were identified as Diyaram, son of Cheetan Kohli; Parmo, son of Lagdeer; and Saeed Ahmed, son of Deen Mohammad, a passenger of the bus. Police have impounded the bus.

The farmworkers had left for the riverine area for crop harvesting early morning. The banana crop is grown on a large scale inside the katcha (riverine) area.