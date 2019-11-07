DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 07, 2019

Despite opposition protest, govt manages to get 11 bills passed through NA

Nadir GuramaniNovember 07, 2019

Email

Opposition members tear up copies of the agenda in the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV
Opposition members tear up copies of the agenda in the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV

The National Assembly in a frenzied session managed to get record business done on Thursday, with lawmakers passing 11 bills presented by the government despite the opposition's vehement protest.

A total of 15 bills including 13 presidential ordinances were tabled by the government today, the first day of the ongoing NA session. Out of these 11 bills including nine ordinances were passed by the lower house.

The ordinances passed in the shape of bills include seven recently promulgated by President Arif Alvi. The assembly also approved a 120-day extension to three presidential ordinances.

From the onset of the session, the opposition benches started protesting against the government for getting legislation done through ordinances. Opposition lawmakers gathered in front of the speaker's dice and tore up copies of bills. They also chanted slogans against the government.

The bills passed today during the session presided by NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri included: the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance 2019, the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance 2019, the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, Medical Bill 2019 and Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Hot air rising

Hot air rising

Khurram Husain
There is one thing that all governments do when they come under pressure. They start throwing about random data points.

Editorial

Updated November 07, 2019

The maulana puzzle

It is not only the JUI-F chief who should be looking for an early exit from the current difficult situation.
November 07, 2019

Malnutrition alarm

A RECENT flagship report by Unicef looks into patterns of food and nutrition intake by children around the world. ...
November 07, 2019

Cut in NSS rates

THE latest cut in the rates of National Savings Schemes will hit some of the most vulnerable sections of society the...
Bail for Maryam
Updated November 06, 2019

Bail for Maryam

The scales of justice are finally inclined in favour of the Sharif family.
November 06, 2019

Student unions

THE Zia-era ban on student unions has long outlived the reasons for which it was put in place. Over the years,...
Updated November 06, 2019

Karkey fine

IT is a welcome development that the government has succeeded in negotiating a waiver of the fine imposed on the...