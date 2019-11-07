DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 07, 2019

Navjot Singh Sidhu to be issued visa to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration: FO

Dawn.comNovember 07, 2019

Email

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal addressing a weekly press briefing on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal addressing a weekly press briefing on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Indian cricket star and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 and will be issued a visa in this regard, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday.

It emerged last week that the government had sent an invitation to Sidhu — who also attended the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan last year as well as the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor — to attend Saturday's inauguration.

A spokesperson for PTI had said that Sidhu accepted the invitation. According to India Today, Sidhu can cross over at Wagah Border with a visa. However, as an elected representative of an Indian state legislature, he requires political clearance to attend any ceremony held by the Pakistan government.

Addressing the weekly press briefing today, the FO spokesperson said that on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, Pakistan has:

  • waived [the requirement] for pilgrims to carry their passports for the 550th birth celebrations
  • waived the requirement to convey pilgrim information to the Pakistani government 10 days prior to entry through Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
  • waived the $20 service charge per pilgrim per visit on Nov 9 and Nov 12

Dr Faisal said that the Indian High Commission and government have been informed of this.

On Nov 1, Prime Minister Imran announced that Sikh pilgrims who arrive from India to visit Kartarpur will no longer need a passport to cross over into Pakistan as long as they have a valid identity.

In a tweet, the premier had also announced that he had directed that the condition for pilgrims to register 10 days before their arrival to the Kartarpur shrine be waived.

The prime minister had further announced that the pilgrims who arrive on the day of the Kartarpur Corridor's opening and on Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary will not be charged any fee to visit.

After tough negotiations between Islamabad and New Delhi, Pakistan and India finally signed an agreement last month, paving the way for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

The four-kilometre-long corridor, which will be inaugurated on Saturday, will provide pilgrims a visa-free link between Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab. Up to 5,000 Indian Sikhs have been allowed access daily, with plans to eventually double the capacity.

Pakistan diplomats' harassment in Kabul

The FO spokesperson said that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul will be processing visa applications for medical emergency patients during the closure of consular services.

The war of words between Islamabad and Kabul over the alleged harassment of diplomats began on Sunday when the Pakistani government said that officers and staff of Pakistan embassy in Kabul were "obstructed on the road and the embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the embassy". The consular section of Pakistan embassy later suspended its services.

"The officers and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul had been arrested continuously," said Dr Faisal today, adding that they have urged the Afghan government to ensure safety and security of [consular] personnel.

Pak Afghan Ties , Pak India Ties

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
HARI
Nov 07, 2019 02:52pm

He will not get permission from congress

Recommend 0
Zia
Nov 07, 2019 02:52pm

Credit goes to Nawaz sharif

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 07, 2019 02:55pm

Let us see how Modi barricades the way of Sidhu.

Recommend 0
Tiger Singh
Nov 07, 2019 03:00pm

Just beautiful. Long live Sidhu-IK friendship. Millions pray for you.

Recommend 0
Tiger Singh
Nov 07, 2019 03:03pm

Biggest event of the year in Asia. Whole world watching. Love and peace to all.

Recommend 0
Ajaz
Nov 07, 2019 03:07pm

I think he needs to concentrate more on the situation in Pakistan and stop wasting effort on non issues that don't affect the common man. What about local issues?

Recommend 0
Subhash Goriwale
Nov 07, 2019 03:08pm

Better if Pak Gov gives permanant citizenship to N.Siddhu , he also likes to visit Pakistan and stay thr

Recommend 0
dilawar
Nov 07, 2019 03:18pm

Now he will be called a traitor

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Hot air rising

Hot air rising

Khurram Husain
There is one thing that all governments do when they come under pressure. They start throwing about random data points.

Editorial

Updated November 07, 2019

The maulana puzzle

It is not only the JUI-F chief who should be looking for an early exit from the current difficult situation.
November 07, 2019

Malnutrition alarm

A RECENT flagship report by Unicef looks into patterns of food and nutrition intake by children around the world. ...
November 07, 2019

Cut in NSS rates

THE latest cut in the rates of National Savings Schemes will hit some of the most vulnerable sections of society the...
Bail for Maryam
Updated November 06, 2019

Bail for Maryam

The scales of justice are finally inclined in favour of the Sharif family.
November 06, 2019

Student unions

THE Zia-era ban on student unions has long outlived the reasons for which it was put in place. Over the years,...
Updated November 06, 2019

Karkey fine

IT is a welcome development that the government has succeeded in negotiating a waiver of the fine imposed on the...