PM hails Riyadh agreement for peace in Yemen

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday hailed the agreement between Yemen’s Hadi government and the United Arab Emirates-backed separatists.

“Pakistan welcomes the conclusion of the landmark Riyadh Agreement, as a result of the initiative taken by the Saudi leadership and support by UAE Government. We believe it is a crucial and important step forward towards a political solution and durable peace and security in Yemen,” PM Khan tweeted.

The internationally recognised government of Yemen led by President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi signed the power-sharing deal in Riyadh with separatists in the south of the country, who enjoy backing of the UAE, to end the deadly feud in the anti-Houthi bloc. The separatists had taken over control of Aden from the Saudi-backed forces loyal to Hadi in August this year.

Saudi minister discusses defence matters with Bajwa

Following the agreement, Hadi’s forces would now return to Aden and the separatists would get positions in the new cabinet. It is believed that the accord would allow the anti-Houthi alliance to refocus on the fight against Houthi militia that has been in control of Sanaa and a large part of northern Yemen since 2014.

Meanwhile, Saudi assistant defence minister Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Ayesh met Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

“During the meeting views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both countries and overall regional security situation,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2019