DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 07, 2019

Smog forces govt to close schools in Lahore today

Ahsan Raza | Intikhab HanifUpdated November 07, 2019

Email

A satellite image by NASA released on Wednesday evening shows massive stubble burning by paddy farmers in Indian Punjab. The issue is affecting India as well, as the Indian Supreme Court has asked chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and UP to control the menace or face suspension.
A satellite image by NASA released on Wednesday evening shows massive stubble burning by paddy farmers in Indian Punjab. The issue is affecting India as well, as the Indian Supreme Court has asked chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and UP to control the menace or face suspension.

LAHORE: After a sudden spike in Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) from less than 200 to more than 500 late on Wednesday, the chief minister announced closure of public and private schools on Thursday. This is the first time that smog has forced closure of schools.

Just before midnight, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted: “Due to sudden increase in smog, all schools in Lahore will remain closed tomorrow. We are closely monitoring the #LahoreSmog situation. Administration is already on high alert and have tasked them to escalate actions against crop burning and other factors that contribute to smog.”

As per Lahore US consulate Air Quality Monitor feed, the level of smog was hazardous and at 10pm, Lahore’s AQI was PM2.5 - 580.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas was also vigilant about the toxic air. At 9:52pm, he tweeted: “SMOG at abnormally high levels right now in Lahore. Continuously monitoring the situation. Please refrain from taking the kids outdoors unless it is absolutely necessary. Will update.”

It was, however, left to the chief minister to announce a holiday in schools after realising the adversity of the situation.

The itching air, complicating respiratory systems of the people, was alarming by the evening. And for that reason, #LahoreSmog was the top trend on Twitter. Twitter user @Sanam_Afridi110 tweeted: “My eyes are burning and I can’t even breathe properly #LahoreSmog.”

As per weather pundits, the sudden rise in smog stemmed from the change of direction of wind, which brought smoke and other pollutants from India. They predicted that rain on Thursday would improve the air quality.

Health experts advised people, especially children and the elderly, to remain indoors and take more liquids.

A group of students have petitioned the Lahore High Court seeking change in the AQI measurement system, and implementation of the Smog Policy.

For the last four years, smog, rightly being called the fifth season of Lahore, has deprived the people of sunshine and dusk-hour charm as layers of toxic smoke engulf horizon from November to February.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Hot air rising

Hot air rising

Khurram Husain
There is one thing that all governments do when they come under pressure. They start throwing about random data points.

Editorial

Updated November 07, 2019

The maulana puzzle

It is not only the JUI-F chief who should be looking for an early exit from the current difficult situation.
November 07, 2019

Malnutrition alarm

A RECENT flagship report by Unicef looks into patterns of food and nutrition intake by children around the world. ...
November 07, 2019

Cut in NSS rates

THE latest cut in the rates of National Savings Schemes will hit some of the most vulnerable sections of society the...
Bail for Maryam
Updated November 06, 2019

Bail for Maryam

The scales of justice are finally inclined in favour of the Sharif family.
November 06, 2019

Student unions

THE Zia-era ban on student unions has long outlived the reasons for which it was put in place. Over the years,...
Updated November 06, 2019

Karkey fine

IT is a welcome development that the government has succeeded in negotiating a waiver of the fine imposed on the...