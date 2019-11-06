Ikram Sehgal resigns as K-Electric chairman due to 'personal reasons'

Ikram Sehgal resigned as the director and chairman of the K-Electric (KE) board on Wednesday "due to personal reasons", a spokesperson for the power utility said in a statement.

The board of directors of KE had elected Sehgal as its chairman in January after the resignation of ex-chairman Tayyab Tareen.

In accordance with the requirement of the Companies Ordinance, 1984 and KE regulations, the KE board of directors will appoint a new chairman at its next meeting, the statement added.

With more than 40 years of business experience, Ikram Sehgal is the chairman of Pathfinder Group Pakistan which employs several thousand people across Pakistan.

A veteran of the armed forces, Sehgal has authored several books and has served on the boards of many firms including Bank Alfalah for 16 years.