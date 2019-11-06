New Pakistani envoy to UN presents credentials to UN chief

Munir Akram, Pakistan's new permanent representative to the United Nations, on Tuesday presented his credentials to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to a press release welcoming Akram to his new role, Guterres said, Pakistan is a "very important player" in the UN, adding that it is an "enormous pleasure" to receive Akram.

Guterres said he developed a special relationship with Pakistan during his time here as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). He expressed hopes that Pakistan's new permanent representative will contribute greatly to the exemplary relations between Pakistan and the UN.

On September 30, in a major reshuffle in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the appointment of Akram.

He is replacing Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who held the office of Pakistan's envoy to the UN since February 2015.

Akram has served as Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN previously as well, holding the office for six years between 2002 and 2008.

Who is Munir Akram?

Akram, 74, specialises in multilateral diplomacy and holds a wide experience at the UN chapters in New York and Geneva, according to his profile on the Pakistan mission to the UN website.

Akram, who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1967, obtained a master's degree in political science and a bachelor's degree in law from the University of Karachi.

Besides holding various positions in the foreign ministry, he also served at the Pakistani missions in various world capitals, including Brussels and Tokyo, and as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution and par-excellence performance in the field of diplomacy and foreign policy, he was conferred the Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam award by the president of Pakistan.