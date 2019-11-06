Release order for Maryam Nawaz issued

An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday issued the robkar (release orders) for PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz after confirming her surety bonds.

Accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry issued the robkar to the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent after checking the surety bonds submitted by guarantors Saiful Malook Khokhar and Faisal Ayub.

Maryam's husband, retired captain Mohammad Safdar, was at the court to pick up the release orders. Following the issuance of the orders, judicial staff left for the jail, where, after completing legal proceedings, the release order will be sent to Services Hospital, where Maryam is currently held.

On November 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to the PML-N vice president, who had been arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The PML-N leader had been ordered to furnish two surety bonds, each worth Rs10 million, deposit an additional Rs70m and surrender her passport to secure her release.

"Since the prosecution has shown the bank statement of the [...] petitioner, in which, on 28.11.2011 [...] Rs7 crores were withdrawn, and the prosecution has apprehension of fleeing away of the petitioner, therefore, to satisfy our judicial conscience, we will pass a conditional order," the court had said in its written order granting Maryam bail under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Yesterday, the failure to submit surety bonds with the trial court had delayed Maryam's release.

Safdar and her legal team had submitted her passport and Rs70m (guarantee money) before the deputy registrar judicial of the high court as required under the written order. However, they failed to reach the accountability court in time to furnish surety bonds of Rs10m for the formal issuance of her robkar.

Her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had earlier been discharged on his request from Lahore's Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), changed his mind on Tuesday evening and requested that he spend the night at the same hospital, a member of the medical board had said.

Nawaz was to be shifted to Sharif Medical City Hospital, but since the release orders for his daughter could not be obtained from LHC, the former premier decided to delay his departure from the hospital so the two could leave together.