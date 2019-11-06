Nawaz shifted to Jati Umra after ICU set up at home

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached his residence at Jati Umra in Lahore on Wednesday where a specialised intensive care unit (ICU) has been set up for his treatment.

His daughter, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, was formally released from National Accountability Bureau's custody earlier in the day after her robkar (release orders) were issued by an accountability court.

The former premier and his daughter had both departed from Lahore's Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), where they had been admitted since October 23 and 24, respectively.

Nawaz, immediately upon his arrival at Jati Umra, paid a visit to the graves of his father Mian Sharif and wife Kulsoom Nawaz and offered prayers. His mother, Begum Shamim; Maryam; her husband, retired Captain Mohammad Safdar; and brother, Shehbaz Sharif accompanied him.

ICU at home

It was earlier reported that the father-daughter duo, accompanied by Shehbaz and Safdar, were en route to the Sharif Medical City Hospital in an ambulance.

However, in a statement issued today, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that an ICU has been set up at the former premier's residence.

She said that the special medical unit had been set up on doctors' recommendations with a view to safeguarding against threats to his health. The unit, where doctors will be available round-the-clock, was set up under the supervision of Nawaz's personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan.

Aurangzeb said that due to the critical nature of Nawaz's health, doctors have restricted meetings with people. She said that doctors have directed Maryam to ensure that strict safety measures are taken regarding her father's health.

The PML-N spokesperson added that ICU ventilator and cardiac facilities have also been provided. Aurangzeb said that there is a grave danger of the former premier getting an infection due to his low platelet count.

Nawaz was to be shifted to Sharif Medical City Hospital on Tuesday, but since the release orders for his daughter could not be obtained from LHC, the former premier had decided to delay his departure from the hospital so the two could leave together.

Maryam's release order issued

Earlier today, an accountability court in Lahore issued the release orders for Maryam after confirming her surety bonds.

After a jail superintendent signed the robkar, Maryam was released.

Accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry had issued the robkar to the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent after checking the surety bonds submitted by guarantors Saiful Malook Khokhar and Faisal Ayub.

Maryam's husband, Safdar, was at the court to pick up the release orders.

Following the issuance of the orders, judicial staff left for the jail, where, after completing legal proceedings, the release order was to be sent to Services Hospital.

On November 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to the PML-N vice president, who had been arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The PML-N leader had been ordered to furnish two surety bonds, each worth Rs10 million, deposit an additional Rs70m and surrender her passport to secure her release.

"Since the prosecution has shown the bank statement of the [...] petitioner, in which, on 28.11.2011 [...] Rs7 crores were withdrawn, and the prosecution has apprehension of fleeing away of the petitioner, therefore, to satisfy our judicial conscience, we will pass a conditional order," the court had said in its written order granting Maryam bail under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Yesterday, the failure to submit surety bonds to the trial court had delayed Maryam's release.

Safdar and her legal team had submitted her passport and Rs70m (guarantee money) before the deputy registrar judicial of the high court as required under the written order. However, they failed to reach the accountability court in time to furnish surety bonds of Rs10m for the formal issuance of her robkar.