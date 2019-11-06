Nawaz discharged from SIMS shortly after Maryam's release on bail

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departed from Lahore's Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on Wednesday after his daughter, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, was formally released from custody after an accountability court issued her robkar (release orders).

It was earlier reported that the father-daughter duo, accompanied by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and retired captain Mohammad Safdar, were en route to the Sharif Medical City Hospital in an ambulance.

However, in a statement issued today, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that an intensive care unit (ICU) has been set up at the former premier's house.

She said that due to the medical risks, doctors had recommended setting up a special medical unit in Nawaz's house, adding that under the supervision of Nawaz's personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, an ICU has been set up at his residence. A doctor will be available 24 hours at the ICU unit.

Aurangzeb said that due to the critical situation of Nawaz's health, doctors have restricted meetings with other people. She said that doctors have directed Maryam to ensure that strict safety measures are taken regarding her father's health.

The PML-N spokesperson added that ICU ventilator and cardiac facilities have also been provided. Aurangzeb said that there is a grave danger of the former premier getting an infection due to his low platelet count.

Nawaz was to be shifted to Sharif Medical City Hospital on Tuesday, but since the release orders for his daughter could not be obtained from LHC, the former premier had decided to delay his departure from the hospital so the two could leave together.

Maryam's release order issued

Earlier today, an accountability court in Lahore issued the release orders for Maryam after confirming her surety bonds.

After a jail superintendent signed the robkar, Maryam was released.

Accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry had issued the robkar to the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent after checking the surety bonds submitted by guarantors Saiful Malook Khokhar and Faisal Ayub.

Maryam's husband, Safdar, was at the court to pick up the release orders.

Following the issuance of the orders, judicial staff left for the jail, where, after completing legal proceedings, the release order was to be sent to Services Hospital.

On November 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to the PML-N vice president, who had been arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The PML-N leader had been ordered to furnish two surety bonds, each worth Rs10 million, deposit an additional Rs70m and surrender her passport to secure her release.

"Since the prosecution has shown the bank statement of the [...] petitioner, in which, on 28.11.2011 [...] Rs7 crores were withdrawn, and the prosecution has apprehension of fleeing away of the petitioner, therefore, to satisfy our judicial conscience, we will pass a conditional order," the court had said in its written order granting Maryam bail under Article 199 of the Constitution.

Yesterday, the failure to submit surety bonds to the trial court had delayed Maryam's release.

Safdar and her legal team had submitted her passport and Rs70m (guarantee money) before the deputy registrar judicial of the high court as required under the written order. However, they failed to reach the accountability court in time to furnish surety bonds of Rs10m for the formal issuance of her robkar.