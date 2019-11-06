DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 06, 2019

National Savings profit rates slashed

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 06, 2019

Email

In a late night development on Tuesday, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) decreased profit rates on all national savings schemes. — savings.gov.pk/File
In a late night development on Tuesday, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) decreased profit rates on all national savings schemes. — savings.gov.pk/File

ISLAMABAD: In a late night development on Tuesday, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) decreased profit rates on all national savings schemes. The new rates will be applicable to deposits and investments made with effect from Nov 1.

Profit rate on Defence Saving Certificate was slashed by 2.33 percentage points to 10.68pc while rate of  Behbood Saving Certificates and Pensioners’ Benefit Account have been slashed by 2.28pps to 12.48pc.

Rate on regular certificates has been cut by 2.04pps to 10.92pc, Special Saving Certificate by 1.70pps to 11pc while profit on Saving Accounts cut by 2.05pc to 8.20pc

The rates have been revised down due to the declining secondary market yields on long-term Pakistan Investment Bonds and Treasury-bills.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

After the wall

After the wall

Many members of the Eastern Bloc have drifted to the far right.

Editorial

Bail for Maryam
Updated November 06, 2019

Bail for Maryam

The scales of justice are finally inclined in favour of the Sharif family.
November 06, 2019

Student unions

THE Zia-era ban on student unions has long outlived the reasons for which it was put in place. Over the years,...
Updated November 06, 2019

Karkey fine

IT is a welcome development that the government has succeeded in negotiating a waiver of the fine imposed on the...
Updated November 05, 2019

India’s new ‘map’

The Modi setup has come up with a fanciful new ‘map’, in violation of recognised geographical boundaries.
November 05, 2019

Iraq protests

FOR the past several weeks, Iraq has been witnessing intense turmoil, with regular street protests featuring...
November 05, 2019

Migrant blues

ON Saturday, French officials were shocked to find 31 Pakistanis hidden inside a truck during a routine check of...