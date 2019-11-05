Some medical tests recommended for Nawaz Sharif not available in Pakistan: Dr Ayaz

Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz on Tuesday said that certain medical tests — including a genetic test — that have been recommended for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif are not available in Pakistan.

His remarks followed a meeting between a 12-member board of the hospital to review Sharif's health situation and decide the future course of his treatment.

The medical board recommended that a genetic test be carried out after it was observed that Sharif's platelets could not be raised to normal levels and that his sugar and blood pressure levels were also inconsistent.

Meanwhile, arrangements were underway to shift the former premier to Sharif Medical City Hospital. PML-N president and brother of the former premier, Shehbaz Sharif, arrived at Services Hospital to oversee the process.

Dr Ayaz, while speaking to reporters, said that Sharif's health, overall, had seen an improvement. "If he wishes to travel, he can."

Sharif has procured bail on medical grounds in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court. His seven-year jail sentence in the Al Azizia case has also been suspended by the Islamabad High Court for eight weeks on medical grounds.

Nawaz's health indicators

When asked about Sharif's health indicators, the doctor said that while Nawaz's condition has seen a slight improvement, his CBC report has shown a decline in platelet levels yet again. His platelet levels now stand at 30,000 per microliter, he said.

Furthermore, his sugar levels have not been able to be stabilised in the past 15 days. According to the medical board, the former premier's sugar levels are checked 5-6 times daily. The levels have spiked as high as 150-190.

Members of the board said Sharif's medicines undergo a revision everyday and that despite the use of steroids, his sugar levels are unable to be controlled. They said that the use of steroids is necessary to maintain normal functioning of the kidneys. A low dose of these steroids is being given, the board added.

According to Dr Ayaz, during the meeting it was decided that the dose of steroids should be lowered even further.

The medical board said that Sharif's blood pressure and cholesterol levels are also beyond what is considered normal.

"We have now removed restrictions from his diet plan," said the board, adding that he will now have a simple diet instead of a restricted one. It was also decided that his water intake should be increased and that he should go for walks daily.

Additionally, some samples were taken so that cardiac, kidney and sugar level tests can be carried out.

Drop in platelet levels

The former premier was rushed to the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on October 22 after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.

That day, doctors at the hospital had termed Nawaz's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours of his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out at the time, the platelet count of the former premier had "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital that night, prompting the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", one of the board members had said.

After a struggle of three days, a six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood, had diagnosed the reason for Nawaz's declining health.

"It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets," a board member had told Dawn.