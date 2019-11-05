DAWN.COM

3 suspected terrorists killed in Quetta after exchange of fire: CTD

Syed Ali ShahNovember 05, 2019

Official says the alleged militants were Afghan nationals. — Dawn/File
Three suspected terrorists were killed by officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday during an exchange of fire in Quetta district's Ghabarg village, a spokesperson said.

The exchange of fire took place earlier today after a suspicious vehicle continued to move despite being signalled by CTD personnel to stop. Security officials said they also recovered weapons and explosives from the possession of the suspected terrorists.

The alleged militants were Afghan nationals and were involved in terrorist activities in Quetta's Kuchlak town, an official who wished to remain anonymous told DawnNewsTV.

