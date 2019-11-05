Pakistan 106-5 after 16 overs as wickets continue to fall in second T20 against Australia

Pakistan are 106-5 after 16 overs in the second T20 against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Skipper Babar Azam, who put 50 runs on the scoreboard, was sent back to the stands with a run out.

The Green Shirts lost two wickets — Fakhar Zaman at two runs and Haris Sohail at six runs — in the first five overs of the match.

Ashton Agar picked up two wickets for Australia while Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson took a single wicket each.

Earlier, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first.

"There's a little bit of dew and we would have bowled anyway. It looks like a good wicket," said Australian skipper Aaron Finch, naming an unchanged side.

"It's the same XI. We're happy with the way everyone is performing."

"It's a good batting wicket," Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said while also naming an unchanged side.

The home team were on course for victory in the first game of the series in Sydney on Sunday before the weather ruined their hopes. The match ended without a result after it was called off due to rain.

The final T20 will be played in Perth on Friday before the two sides face each other in two Tests.

Line-ups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan