Pakistan set 151-run target for Australia in second T20

Pakistan set a 151- run target for Australia in the second T20 between the two at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The Green Shirts completed their innings with 150 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of six wickets.

The visitors were 106-5 after 16 overs. However, Iftikhar Ahmed's 62-run knock of 34 balls raised the target set for Australia. Skipper Babar Azam put 50 runs on the scoreboard.

Ashton Agar picked up two wickets for Australia while Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson took a single wicket each. Azam and Imad Wasim were sent back to the stands as a result of run outs.

Earlier, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first.

"There's a little bit of dew and we would have bowled anyway. It looks like a good wicket," said Australian skipper Aaron Finch, naming an unchanged side.

"It's the same XI. We're happy with the way everyone is performing."

"It's a good batting wicket," Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said while also naming an unchanged side.

The home team were on course for victory in the first game of the series in Sydney on Sunday before the weather ruined their hopes. The match ended without a result after it was called off due to rain.

The final T20 will be played in Perth on Friday before the two sides face each other in two Tests.

Line-ups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan