Today's Paper | November 05, 2019

Afghanistan to probe security concerns of Pakistan

APUpdated November 05, 2019

KABUL: Security personnel stand guard outside the Pakistan Embassy on Monday. The embassy announced indefinite closure of consular services, citing security concerns.—AP
KABUL: Pakistan closed its consular services in Kabul on Monday, citing security concerns and an Afghan official said the government would investigate the issue, though claiming it was not officially informed of any security concerns.

Pakistan’s Embassy announced the closure in a statement, saying the consular services would no longer be available until further information.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires to convey concerns about the safety of its diplomats in Kabul.

“The Afghan charge d’affaires was informed that the officers and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed over the past two days,” it said, adding that they were blocked while on the road and that embassy vehicles were hit by motorcycles while on their way to the diplomatic mission in Kabul.

Gran Hewad, spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry, said that authorities will investigate the issue. “We are in contact with the Pakistan Embassy here in Kabul to solve the issue,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2019

