November 04, 2019

PM Imran to launch 'largest ever' scholarship programme

November 04, 2019

"I will launch the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan today," says PM Imran Khan. — Instagram/File
"I will launch the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan today," says PM Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the "largest ever needs-based" scholarship programme on Monday, he announced.

'Ehsaas for Students' is another project of the government's social welfare programme Ehsaas and aims to provide scholarships to about 200,000 students from lower income families over the next four years. The government will award 50,000 scholarships every year, half of which will be granted to women, the prime minister said in a tweet.

"I will launch the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan today. 200,000 scholarships will be awarded over the next 4 years, 50,000 every year, 50% of these for women to promote human capital development under my @Ehsaas_Pk umbrella," the premier said.

The project aims to "ensure that no student is deprived of education because of financial need". Scholarships will be awarded to students admitted to any public sector university "on merit", whose family income is "below poverty threshold".

The programme also encourages differently-abled students to apply and/or those who hail from rural or remote areas. The scholarship would cover the students' tuition fee and also provide them a stipend.

The deadline to apply for scholarships is December 10.

Ehsaas is an ambitious social safety and poverty alleviation programme launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. Since the launch of the programme earlier this year, the prime minister has inaugurated multiple welfare projects under Ehsaas' umbrella including Ehsaas-Saylani Langar Scheme and Panah-gah in order to provide food and shelter to the poor.

