LHC grants bail to Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, orders release

Rana BilalUpdated November 04, 2019

Maryam Nawaz is a primary suspect in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. — DawnNewsTV/File
Maryam Nawaz is a primary suspect in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz who was arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The PML-N leader has been ordered to furnish surety bonds worth Rs10 million, and deposit an additional Rs70million and surrender her passport to secure her release.

A two-member bench of the high court, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, announced the verdict. The legal representatives of Maryam and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were present in the court.

The bench had reserved its verdict in the case on October 31 after both the petitioner and NAB had concluded their arguments.

The PML-N vice president had approached the high court on September 30 seeking post-arrest bail in the CSM case, in which she is suspected of money laundering.

Following the sudden deterioration in the health of her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, she then filed a miscellaneous petition on October 24 seeking immediate bail on the basis of fundamental rights and humanitarian reasons. On October 29, the Islamabad High Court suspended her father's sentence in the Al Azizia case for eight weeks.

Before the court reserved its verdict on Maryam's bail plea, NAB's additional prosecutor general Jahanzaib Bharwana had opposed her request for bail on humanitarian grounds and said: "It has been established by Supreme Court's verdicts that a suspect can only be granted bail in extraordinary circumstances.

"Maryam Nawaz's case does not qualify as an extraordinary one."

The PML-N leader had been allowed to see her father once last month when she herself was admitted to the Services Hospital due to some health complaints. The development came after a request was sent by the party to the Punjab Home Department asking for special permission to be granted.

Maryam's arrest

Maryam and her cousin Yousuf Abbas were arrested by NAB on August 8 in the CSM case. Later, on September 25, they were sent to jail on judicial remand by an accountability court in Lahore.

The accountability watchdog suspects Maryam of involvement in money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts being the main shareholder of the CSM. It has alleged that she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93, when Nawaz was the prime minister.

Maryam was convicted last year for abetment by an accountability court in the Avenfield corruption case and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Her sentence was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court as it was hearing a review appeal.

Comments (0)

Jehengir khan
Nov 04, 2019 10:42am

No bail.....keep her in jail....pakistan will be safe....

Justice
Nov 04, 2019 10:44am

Hope she will get bail. Political vendetta should stop.

Aamir Lucky
Nov 04, 2019 10:56am

Stay strong Mariam and NS!

CrisDan
Nov 04, 2019 11:23am

I will not be surprised to read that Ms. Maryam has suddenly become ill and needs treatment in London. This woman has no clue about poor people of Pakistan. A woman loaded with looted money and fooling around simple people in pakistan. Sometimes I wonder -will people of pakistan never learn anything from bitter past?

Sid
Nov 04, 2019 01:25pm

If released - don’t participate in Maulana March Else participate

PMLN strategy I bet

REALITY CHECK
Nov 04, 2019 01:43pm

PMIK and PTI are forced to play the self defeating of vendetta game.

Sal
Nov 04, 2019 01:44pm

Why are they going after Maryam? Doesn’t they know that she has no properties in Pakistan or London as she famously stated on TV. This is victimisation.

Adil Mustafa
Nov 04, 2019 02:51pm

She should remain in jail.

