Bilawal seeks Rashid’s resignation over Tezgam fire
BAHAWALPUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought the resignation of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed following the Tezgam fire near Liaquatpur which left 74 people dead.
He was talking to media at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) after enquiring about the health of some of the victims admitted here after the train inferno.
He demanded a probe to know the causes of the blaze, saying that prime minister should fulfill the promise of an independent investigation into the happening. Bilawal said that till the completion of the inquiry, the minister should resign.
He said the payment of compensation to the aggrieved families should also be expedited.
Bilawal would stay at the residence of PPP leader and former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf. He is scheduled to visit Uch Sharif , 70km from here, where he will address a workers’ convention at the residence of former MNA Makhdum Ali Gilani.
Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2019
Comments (14)
Go away while you can, boy.
When is Bilwal going to resigned from his selected position as the chairman of PPP,and have election in the party , so qualified person can lead PPP?
What about the dying of people in Sind due to negligence of health care and clean water supply by PPP government and its functionaries ? Should'nt PPP also resign?
This kind of opposition, my country deserves.
Almost 200 + hiv cases in his backyard , dad in jail ,aunt in jail which face his talking about others pls Bilawal u summit your résignation first + dad and both aunties
He knew his responsibilities don't remind him. PPP government should submit their resignation because of their inabilities to provide basic needs in Sindh
Shaikh Rasheed should have stepped down long before. Had he resigned earlier, possibly railway would have done much better and lives of innocent people wouldn't lost
Fully agreed. In 2014, Ik also said that!
If that is the case then what about PPP regime in sindh who has been badly criticized and being dubbed as pathetic regime yet they reluctant to leave the corridor of power.
Bilawal seeks resignation of Sheikh Rasheed? Not happening any time soon.
Well this demand suits him, not the resignation of PM.
PTI is no different from previous governments. They demand resignations while in opposition but won’t resign when in power.
Bilawal has to open his mouth everyday against the government. He will never wake up to the realities.
Yes, an independent investigation should be made. It is too early to demand the resignation of the Railway Minister. No need to jump to conclusion without a complete report.