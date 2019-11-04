Bilawal seeks Rashid’s resignation over Tezgam fire

BAHAWALPUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought the resignation of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed following the Tezgam fire near Liaquatpur which left 74 people dead.

He was talking to media at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) after enquiring about the health of some of the victims admitted here after the train inferno.

He demanded a probe to know the causes of the blaze, saying that prime minister should fulfill the promise of an independent investigation into the happening. Bilawal said that till the completion of the inquiry, the minister should resign.

He said the payment of compensation to the aggrieved families should also be expedited.

Bilawal would stay at the residence of PPP leader and former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf. He is scheduled to visit Uch Sharif , 70km from here, where he will address a workers’ convention at the residence of former MNA Makhdum Ali Gilani.

