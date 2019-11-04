Rocket attack damages two houses in Landi Kotal

LANDI KOTAL: Two houses were partially damaged when two rockets fired from a nearby hilltop landed at the army camp in Landi Kotal in the small hours of Sunday.

Local security officials said that the rockets were fired from Hamza Baba ridge which overlooked the army camp with an interval of 20 minutes. The first rocket was fired at 3am and the second at around 3:20am, they added.

They said that the first projectile hit the boundary wall of the house of Aslam while the second hit the house of Balam Masih, causing minor damage to both the houses.

Security forces later conducted a search operation in the surrounding areas and took into custody two suspected persons identified as Najeebullah and Tahirullah. They were shifted to army camp for interrogation.

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in statement issued to local media after the incident claimed responsibility for the attack. TTP did not make any claim about casualties in the attack and insisted that the rockets hit the targets.

PROTEST: About 25 government schools, all for boys, will remain closed as a protest against beating of four teachers by the volunteers of a local peace committee.

Naseer Shah, president of the local chapter of teachers union, told Dawn that armed volunteers of Bazaar-Zakhakhel peace committee, enjoying support of local administration, beat Hidayatullah, the principal of a government middle school in Karamna, and three other teachers when they were going back from the school after performing duty.

He said that the four teachers were travelling in a private car and were forcibly stopped by armed volunteers of the so-called peace committee after they did not stop at one of their illegally established checkpost near Karamna.

Mr Shah said that his organisation lodged complaints with the local administration and the head of Bazaar-Zakhakhel committee, demanding stern action against the erring volunteers and an unconditional apology from the teachers.

He said that all the 25 schools in the area would remain closed till their demands were not met as his organisation wanted full security for all the teaching staff performing duty in those schools.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2019