DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 04, 2019

178-member Sikh delegation arrives from UK

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 04, 2019

Email

A group of Sikh pilgrims reached here on Sunday from London through a PIA flight to visit their sacred places in Sheikhupura, Nankana and Narowal districts and attend Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations. — Screengrab via video provided by Muhammad Taimoor
A group of Sikh pilgrims reached here on Sunday from London through a PIA flight to visit their sacred places in Sheikhupura, Nankana and Narowal districts and attend Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations. — Screengrab via video provided by Muhammad Taimoor

LAHORE: A group of Sikh pilgrims reached here on Sunday from London through a PIA flight to visit their sacred places in Sheikhupura, Nankana and Narowal districts and attend Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

Soon after landing, the 178-member group left for Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Sucha Sauda in Sheikhupura district.

The pilgrims will also participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth celebrations at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal district.

The Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has announced that Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations would continue throughout the month of November.

Sikh pilgrims from India as well as from Europe and North America will attend various events being held in this respect.

The main event, says Punjab Evacuee Trust Board spokesperson Amer Hashmi, will take place at Nankana Sahib on Nov 12.

Meanwhile, the first batch of some 1,100 Sikh pilgrims, along with a gold Palki arrived here on Thursday through Wagah Border.

The Palki will be installed at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in connection with the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Definition of terrorism

Definition of terrorism

International standards clarify that laws related to terrorism must be clearly and precisely formulated.

Editorial

State of economy
Updated November 04, 2019

State of economy

The last fiscal year was one of the toughest for Pakistan, and the challenges are far from over.
November 04, 2019

Amending NAB law

THE government has promulgated an ordinance through which it has amended the National Accountability Ordinance 1999...
November 04, 2019

Yemen death toll

NEW figures from a database project concerning the war in Yemen reveal that around 100,000 people have died in this...
Updated November 03, 2019

Terrorism redefined

In a matter of a few weeks, the SC has given two significant verdicts pertaining to anti-terrorism legislation.
November 03, 2019

Tezgam investigation

THERE are two basic issues when it comes to inquiries into train accidents in Pakistan. One, these probes are ...
November 03, 2019

Women in journalism

EVEN in the field of journalism, women are not spared the narrow interpretations of toxic masculinity regarding ...