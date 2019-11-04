178-member Sikh delegation arrives from UK

LAHORE: A group of Sikh pilgrims reached here on Sunday from London through a PIA flight to visit their sacred places in Sheikhupura, Nankana and Narowal districts and attend Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

Soon after landing, the 178-member group left for Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Sucha Sauda in Sheikhupura district.

The pilgrims will also participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth celebrations at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal district.

The Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has announced that Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations would continue throughout the month of November.

Sikh pilgrims from India as well as from Europe and North America will attend various events being held in this respect.

The main event, says Punjab Evacuee Trust Board spokesperson Amer Hashmi, will take place at Nankana Sahib on Nov 12.

Meanwhile, the first batch of some 1,100 Sikh pilgrims, along with a gold Palki arrived here on Thursday through Wagah Border.

The Palki will be installed at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in connection with the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on Tuesday.

