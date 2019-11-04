New envoy to UN vows to advance Kashmir cause

NEW YORK: Pledging to promote Pakistan’s interests at the United Nations, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassa­dor-designate to the United Nations, has said that his mission is to help advance the legitimate struggle of the people of India-held Kashmir for ‘Azadi’ and self-determination.

“I am highly honoured to have been asked to represent Pakistan at the United Nations once again and I am most grateful to the prime minister, foreign minister and the government of Pakistan for the confidence they have reposed in me,” Ambassador Akram said in his first statement after assumption of his office on Saturday.

“At the United Nations,” he said, “Pakistan’s central endeavour will be to uphold the security and dignity of our country and to promote legitimate struggle of people of Jammu and Kashmir for ‘Azadi’ and self-determination, while alerting the world to India’s threats against Pakistan.”

Referring to threats to Pakistan emanating from the East and the West, he said challenges were always accompanied by opportunities.

