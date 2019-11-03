DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 03, 2019

FO summons Afghan chargé d'affaires over 'harrassment of Pakistani diplomats' in Kabul

Naveed SiddiquiNovember 03, 2019

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal speaks to the media at the Foreign office in Islamabad on March 28. — AFP/File
The Foreign Office on Sunday summoned the Afghan chargé d'affaires in Islamabad to protest the "harassment" over the past two days of the staff of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and its sub-missions.

According to a statement issued by the FO spokesperson, Dr Mohammad Faisal, "serious concerns" were conveyed over the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel working at the embassy.

"The Afghan Cd’A was informed that the officers and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed over the past two days. They were obstructed on the road and the Embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the Embassy," said the statement.

The Cd'A was reminded of the Afghanistan government's responsibility, as a party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, of ensuring "safety, security and freedom of movement to all members of the Mission."

The Cd’A was reminded that being party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, it is the responsibility of the Government of Afghanistan to ensure safety, security and freedom of movement to all members of the Mission".

He was asked to relay Pakistan's concerns with Afghan authorities and to urge them "to immediately investigate these security violations and harassment incidents".

It was also requested that a report in this regard be shared with Pakistan and that measures are taken to guard against the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Pak Afghan Ties
World

