DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 03, 2019

Australia win toss, opt to bowl in first Pakistan T20

AFPNovember 03, 2019

Email

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three Twenty20s against top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday. — PCB Media Twitter
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three Twenty20s against top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday. — PCB Media Twitter

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three Twenty20s against top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday.

Australia are in form and fresh from a 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka, in contrast to Pakistan who were embarrassed by a second-string Sri Lanka at home across three matches last month.

That debacle cost Sarfaraz Ahmed his job as captain and a place in the squad, while experienced campaigners Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were also axed in the shorter format.

The world's number one ranked T20 batsman Babar Azam is captaining the team as he tries to re-build for the World Cup next year.

Of note, 37-year-old seamer Mohammad Irfan features for the first time in more than three years.

Australia kept the same side that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Friday.

"With a little bit of weather around we want to hopefully get some early wickets," said skipper Aaron Finch, as the first raindrops of the day started to fall.

"They've got a really well-rounded side," he added of Pakistan.

After Sydney, the series moves to Canberra on Tuesday before a final game in Perth before the sides face each other in two Tests.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS and Paul Wilson (AUS) TV Umpire: Shawn Craig (AUS) Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Maulana’s pragmatism

Maulana’s pragmatism

An aspect of the Azadi March is the growing anti-establishment sentiment in the new madressah generation.

Editorial

Updated November 03, 2019

Terrorism redefined

In a matter of a few weeks, the SC has given two significant verdicts pertaining to anti-terrorism legislation.
November 03, 2019

Tezgam investigation

THERE are two basic issues when it comes to inquiries into train accidents in Pakistan. One, these probes are ...
November 03, 2019

Women in journalism

EVEN in the field of journalism, women are not spared the narrow interpretations of toxic masculinity regarding ...
Updated November 02, 2019

IHK status

Pakistan's active diplomacy has certainly helped paint a true picture of what is happening in the troubled region.
The smog returns
Updated November 02, 2019

The smog returns

Pollutant-filled air will leave immeasurable public health damage in its wake.
November 02, 2019

Keeping truth alive

A DIRECT correlation can be drawn between a state’s response to attacks on journalists and the freedom of its...