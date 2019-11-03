DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 03, 2019

31 Pakistani migrants found in lorry in France

AFPNovember 03, 2019

Email

More than 30 migrants from Pakistan were found hidden in a lorry in southern France, prosecutors said on Saturday. — AFP via The Local FR
More than 30 migrants from Pakistan were found hidden in a lorry in southern France, prosecutors said on Saturday. — AFP via The Local FR

NICE: More than 30 migrants from Pakistan were found hidden in a lorry in southern France, prosecutors said on Saturday.

They said the driver, who was also from Pakistan, was detained.

The discovery came after 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain last month, once again laying bare the risks faced by migrants en route to Europe.

The group of 31 Pakistani migrants was discovered during a routine check on a motorway near the Italian border on Friday, French prosecutors said. The migrants, who included three teenagers, were handed over to the Italian authorities in accordance with immigration procedures.

“We will try and establish if we can trace it back to a network and backers as we always do in this type of case,” the prosecutors’ office in the southeastern city of Nice said.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Maulana’s pragmatism

Maulana’s pragmatism

An aspect of the Azadi March is the growing anti-establishment sentiment in the new madressah generation.

Editorial

Updated November 03, 2019

Terrorism redefined

In a matter of a few weeks, the SC has given two significant verdicts pertaining to anti-terrorism legislation.
November 03, 2019

Tezgam investigation

THERE are two basic issues when it comes to inquiries into train accidents in Pakistan. One, these probes are ...
November 03, 2019

Women in journalism

EVEN in the field of journalism, women are not spared the narrow interpretations of toxic masculinity regarding ...
Updated November 02, 2019

IHK status

Pakistan's active diplomacy has certainly helped paint a true picture of what is happening in the troubled region.
The smog returns
Updated November 02, 2019

The smog returns

Pollutant-filled air will leave immeasurable public health damage in its wake.
November 02, 2019

Keeping truth alive

A DIRECT correlation can be drawn between a state’s response to attacks on journalists and the freedom of its...