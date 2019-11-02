Nawaz Sharif's condition not satisfactory: doctors

Services Hospital Lahore Medical Superintendent Dr Saleem Shahzad Cheema has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's platelets have increased but not to the normal level.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Dr Cheema said that the former premier was not medically fit. He further said that the number of platelets in Nawaz's blood have not increased to a satisfactory level.

He added that Nawaz was made to walk today so doctors could know if he was able to travel or not.

Other doctors are of the opinion that the former prime minister is not in good condition so he remains in the hospital, he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif can make a request if he wants to leave the hospital.

Nawaz Sharif will be declared fit after his platelets count increases to more than 150,000, the MS said.

Dr Cheema further said that Nawaz was being administered steroids to resolve kidney-related problems. He also said that Nawaz's blood sugar level has increased from 200 to 375.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz's family doctor, Dr Adnan Khan, took to Twitter to share updates on Nawaz's health. He said that the former premier's condition remains "critical".

"The treating doctors tried to reduce the steroids dose being given to him but unfortunately resulted in drop in platelet count again which has come down yesterday," he said.

"The cause needs to be diagnosed and established without delay."

The former premier had been shifted to the hospital from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore’s custody on October 21 after Dr Khan raised alarm.

Initially, Nawaz was reluctant to go to the hospital. However, he later agreed to be treated at the Services Hospital when his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, who was especially called there, persuaded him.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court had granted bail to Nawaz, suspending his seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds. Earlier, Nawaz had secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court, also on medical grounds.