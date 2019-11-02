Steel-cutting of two navy warships held in China

KARACHI: The steel-cutting ceremony of two warships of Type 054 A/P Frigates Project being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China, on Friday.

According to a press release, Chief Naval Overseer (CNO) China, Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy and president of the China Shipbuilding Trading Com­pany (CSTC) jointly performed the steel-cutting of the two of the frigates.

Type-054 A/P ships are the state-of-the-art frigates equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons and sensors. Once constructed, these ships will be the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy that will strengthen its capability to meet future challenges and maintain peace, stability and power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean region.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest highlighted that this programme was yet another manifestation of the time-tested and ever-growing Pak-China friendship. He also acknowledged the commitment and dedication of the CSTC team.

The ceremony was also attended by officers of Pakistan Navy and representatives/officials of the CSTC and Hudong Zhonghua shipyard.

