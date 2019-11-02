DAWN.COM

Steel-cutting of two navy warships held in China

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 02, 2019

Type-054 A/P ships are state-of-the-art frigates equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons. — Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
KARACHI: The steel-cutting ceremony of two warships of Type 054 A/P Frigates Project being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China, on Friday.

According to a press release, Chief Naval Overseer (CNO) China, Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy and president of the China Shipbuilding Trading Com­pany (CSTC) jointly performed the steel-cutting of the two of the frigates.

Type-054 A/P ships are the state-of-the-art frigates equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons and sensors. Once constructed, these ships will be the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy that will strengthen its capability to meet future challenges and maintain peace, stability and power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean region.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest highlighted that this programme was yet another manifestation of the time-tested and ever-growing Pak-China friendship. He also acknowledged the commitment and dedication of the CSTC team.

The ceremony was also attended by officers of Pakistan Navy and representatives/officials of the CSTC and Hudong Zhonghua shipyard.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2019

Gordon D. Walker
Nov 02, 2019 08:44am

A stronger military is a necessity in such a fragile state of 'peace.'

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

A
Nov 02, 2019 08:58am

Great job Pakistan.

Imtiaz
Nov 02, 2019 09:42am

But how are we going to maintain it?

Fastrack
Nov 02, 2019 09:49am

@Imtiaz,
Not you, us Pakistanis. Nice try. Not.

Fastrack
Nov 02, 2019 09:51am

CPEC's fool proof security against the jealous enemy would be ensured. Wait and watch.

