PPP, PML-N to stay away from sit-in
ISLAMABAD: Sticking to their earlier stance, the country’s two major opposition parties — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — on Friday announced they would not become a part of the sit-in announced by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the big public rally.
The leaders and office-bearers of the two parties said they had already told the Maulana in categorical terms that they would only attend the public meeting and would not support any sit-in.
Read: In letter to Shahbaz, Nawaz tells PML-N to 'ensure Azadi March is a success'
They said they had not issued any specific directives to their workers and activists regarding participation in the sit-in.
“We came only for one day,” said PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal while talking to Dawn.
Mr Iqbal, who also addressed the Azadi march participants with PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, said even party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had asked them to participate in the Azadi march for one day only.
Nawaz Sharif asked his party’s leaders to attend Azadi march just for one day, says Ahsan Iqbal
Mr Iqbal, who was preparing to go to the residence of Maulana Fazl for a meeting of the heads of the opposition parties, said the PML-N workers had participated in the Azadi march and the public meeting with full enthusiasm. However, he said, the party had not given any call for a sit-in to its workers.
Similarly, PPP secretary general Farhatullah Khan Babar said his party leadership had made it clear during the multi-party conferences (MPCs) and the meetings of the Rehbar Committee that his party would not take part in an “indefinite dharna (sit-in).”
When told that so far it was only a two-day sit-in, Mr Babar said he could not make a comment on the matter as he was not aware of the step that would be taken by the JUI-F after expiry of the two-day deadline set by the Maulana for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
When asked about the possibility of PPP’s participation in the sit-in if it was extended beyond Sunday (tomorrow), he said he could not make a comment without discussing the matter in the party.
Similarly, he refused to reply when asked to explain his party’s possible stance in case the JUI-F chief requested them for a “token participation” in the sit-in.
Mr Babar, however, said the plan of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to address public meetings in South Punjab was still intact. He said Mr Bhutto-Zardari was scheduled to fly to Rahim Yar Khan for a public meeting, but his aircraft could not take off due to bad weather.
He said taking advantage of the cancellation of his flight, the PPP chairman reached the Azadi march venue and addressed its participants along with other opposition leaders, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif.
Opposition parties’ Azadi march, which was spearheaded by the JUI-F, entered Islamabad on Thursday night. The decision of the JUI-F chief to keep his plans secret till the last moment not only kept the government and local administration of the capital perplexed, but it also came under criticism from key political allies.
Awami National Party president Asfandyar Wali Khan, who had arrived in Islamabad from Charsadda at the head of his party’s procession before the arrival of the JUI-F caravan, had complained about the lack of coordination among parties and even wondered where had the Rehbar Committee gone.
Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2019
Isn’t Convicted Felon Nawaz Sharif critically sick? He is no different than dishonest Mullah! They all are corrupt, dishonest and thieves.
Games people Play ! Obvious ,no politician has any interest in the development of Pakistan or its citizens !
The opposition only agenda is to put again Pakistan on corruption track.The current government of IK has put the finances of the country In order and now pushing for increase in tax collection with zero tolerance to corruption.
Good for IK. Now he has to feed less mouths.
Spiralling inflation, higher rate of unemployment, uncertainty in growth and not the Kashmir issue is the biggest problem haunting the people of Pakistan. The leadership needs an evolution in its own system than revolution on roads.
Mullah Fazl will be left all alone standing on a container, even his own rented people will run away. This Mullah does every thing opposite to Islam and democracy.
Will the maulana be run out by partners like Bilawal and Shahbaz or will he be stumped by Imran. Don’t think the march will get a big score.
Good decision by PPP n PMLN, now wait to the timing of Fazal how long he could continue sit-in.
The crowed IK Azadi March is huge. Mulana Sb has exposed everyone including individuals and institutions!
A marshal law suits to Maulana -- who is the beneficiary of Musharraf's regime -- but not to PPP and PMLN. The government must not do any violent action first against Maulana without court orders to best handle the situation. Maulana can not be so stupid to act like Khadam Rizvi and end his politics forever and this is a "nerve game" at the moment. I think police must be given gunship helicopters to deal with violence if initiated by Maulana.
They’re not politician. They’re businessmen.
No matter what it will be, Maulana will leave a dent on IK's inexperienced government. You can run, but you can't hide IK.
Show of maturity by two parties for sake of the system ...
Maulana both left defenseless and without friends.
IK in government, PMLL and PPP leadership in jail. Fazal's tractor like always has been readily available to trolly the things.
All thieves are gathered and crying for losing their unemployment. They are not sincere and honest people towards Pakistan,using Islam for their selfish motives is a big shame.If you have people like them you don't need enemies.They all are liars and Pakistan-looters.They all are making efforts to regain power which they had for the last many years,and everybody knows both the parties-PPP and PML N as well as Fazal Ur Rehman etc. have done nothing good for Pakistan ,Pakistan's current situation is not because of PTIs govt.,actually NS and Zardari and companies are responsible.They remained busy in looting the poor country.Now their children are out to save their dads ,they call themselves leaders,I don't think so that they know 'abc' of leadership OR what actually a leader is.