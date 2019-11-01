DAWN.COM

India, Germany agree to boost industrial cooperation

APNovember 01, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before their meeting in New Delhi on Friday. — AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before their meeting in New Delhi on Friday. — AP

India and Germany have agreed to enhance cooperation in tackling climate change, cybersecurity, skill development, artificial intelligence, energy security, civil aviation and defense production.

The two countries signed several agreements on Friday in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying India is eager to benefit from Germany’s expertise.

Visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country would also like to collaborate with India in infrastructure projects, waste management and water supply.

Merkel is accompanied by several ministers and state secretaries as well as a business delegation.

Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe. Bilateral trade reached $21.9 billion in the 2017-18 financial year, an increase of 17% from the previous year.

Surya Kant
Nov 01, 2019 02:10pm

India is working toward economic growth with focus on improving lives of its citizens.

Imdad
Nov 01, 2019 02:14pm

Angela Merkel has given Israel $43 BILLION, and 5 submarines for 'FREE', including a nuclear-capable one.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 01, 2019 02:14pm

German hypocrisy and double standards at its best.

Fastrack
Nov 01, 2019 02:15pm

Make in India? Spectacular eyewash

Mukul
Nov 01, 2019 02:28pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, sure whatever find some new language its getting too repititive

Aqeel Aamir
Nov 01, 2019 02:29pm

The railway minister doesn't have the ability to comprehend, compose the information he gathers and deliver. He lacks professionalism and communication skills. He doesn't have what an educated and intelligent person can be impressed with. It's pity on finding someone leading an institution which needs extra attention and care. I would like him and other railway administration to be questioned by the Senate on Camera. I am sure some like me can prepare the questionnaires.

Jjacky
Nov 01, 2019 02:30pm

@Fastrack , where does pakistan stand in international arena?

digital
Nov 01, 2019 03:06pm

@Imdad, From where do you get all this news...

