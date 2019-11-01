DAWN.COM

As Kartarpur inauguration nears, PM Imran announces special waivers for Sikh guests

Dawn.comNovember 01, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement comes days before the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that Sikh pilgrims who arrive from India to visit Kartarpur will no longer need a passport to cross over into Pakistan as long as they have a valid identity.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the premier also announced that he had directed that the condition for pilgrims to register 10 days before their arrival to the Kartarpur shrine also be waived off.

The prime minister further announced that the pilgrims who arrive on the day of the Kartarpur corridor's opening and on Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary will not be charged any fee to visit.

After tough negotiations between Islamabad and New Delhi, Pakistan and India had finally signed an agreement last month paving the way for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor this month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

The four-kilometre-long corridor, which will be inaugurated on November 9, will provide pilgrims a visa-free link between Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab. Up to 5,000 Indian Sikhs have been allowed access daily, with plans to eventually double the capacity.

Comments (7)

Jamil Ahsan
Nov 01, 2019 10:41am

Great Gesture!

rathindra nath chattopadhyay
Nov 01, 2019 10:47am

Very good sign for PEACE?YES.

HashBrown®
Nov 01, 2019 10:47am

This is how a leader leads. Making solid gestures of compassion and humanity, rather than hugging other leaders like a toddler and babbling on about a "56 inch chest". Good work PMIK, Pakistan is proud of you.

Mt
Nov 01, 2019 10:48am

Thank you Pakistan. Thank you so much. Really appreciate.

Murali
Nov 01, 2019 10:51am

Awesome! Good gesture by the Pak govt. Hope this develops trust.

PrakashG
Nov 01, 2019 10:59am

Sikhs are peace-loving, intelligent and generous people who believe in living in harmony with other communities. Hopefully this corridor will bring about a positive change in Pak-India relations.

SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 01, 2019 11:01am

It would appear to be permitting an invasion without any passports by the Yatris. No checks could be implemented in the system. But since this government is hell bent upon appeasing the Sikhs, who could object?

