DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 31, 2019

Govt increases petrol price by Re1 for November

Tahir SheraniOctober 31, 2019

Email

Petrol will cost Rs114.24 per litre this month. — AFP/File
Petrol will cost Rs114.24 per litre this month. — AFP/File

The federal government on Thursday through a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance announced a Re1 increase in the price of petrol for the month of November.

The price of petrol was increased from Rs113.24 to Rs114.24 per litre, as per the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

High speed diesel (HSD) price was increased by Rs0.27 per litre as it went up from Rs127.14 per litre to Rs127.41 per litre.

The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) saw a reduction of Rs2.39 and Rs6.56 respectively. Kerosene, this month, will be priced at Rs97.18 and light diesel oil at Rs85.33.

A day earlier, an OGRA official had said that the government will be losing only about Rs650 million if it keeps the prices largely unchanged for next month, but will earn a lot of goodwill at a time when opposition parties are holding big protest rallies.

The government has begun increasing petroleum levy rates to partially offset a revenue shortfall of over Rs113 billion faced by the Federal Board of Revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The levy remains in the federal kitty unlike the GST that goes to the divisible pool, of which about 57 per cent is grabbed by the provinces.

Petrol and HSD are the products that generate much of the revenue for the government due to their massive and yet growing consumption in the country. About 800,000 tonnes of HSD are sold every month in the country against a monthly consumption of around 700,000 tonnes of petrol. The sales of kerosene oil and LDO are generally less than 10,000 tonnes per month.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aamir Lucky
Oct 31, 2019 10:41pm

Is there any good news!

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 31, 2019 10:48pm

Heartless government could never have any heart for the hapless poor masses.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Student unions

Student unions

Banning student unions has not helped curb campus violence.

Editorial

Updated October 31, 2019

Maulana’s march

TENSIONS are mounting as Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi march is expected to reach the capital today.
October 31, 2019

Needless suffering

A RECENT report in this paper highlighted a significant (and significantly overlooked) consequence of the doctors’...
October 31, 2019

Women’s T20 series win

WHEN asked to comment on women playing cricket, Sir Len Hutton, one of England’s greatest batsmen in the 1940s,...
October 30, 2019

IMF talks and strike

THE first review of the ongoing IMF programme has kicked off in Islamabad at precisely the same time as the...
October 30, 2019

Hockey fiasco

IT is nothing short of a national shame. For the second consecutive time, the Pakistan hockey team failed to qualify...