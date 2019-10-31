DAWN.COM

Sukkur prayer leader arrested for allegedly raping minor student

Ubaidullah ShaikhOctober 31, 2019

The girl used to take Quran lessons from the prayer leader. — AFP/File
A prayer leader from Sukkur's Pano Aqil tehsil was arrested on Thursday for allegedly having raped a ten-year-old girl.

A case was registered by Sukkur Police against the suspect who leads prayers at a mosque in Dildar Samejo village.

"We arrested the prayer leader of the mosque after he was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl and registered a case against him," said Sukkur SSP Irfan Samoon.

Perspective: Why sexual abuse of children remains widely prevalent

According to the SSP, a letter was issued by the police so a medical exam of the girl could be carried out. The girl used to take Holy Quran lessons from the prayer leader, he said.

The minor girl, narrating the incident, said that when she reached the mosque premises for her lesson, she was told by someone that the teacher was calling her. "When I went to see him, he shut the door and window, grabbed me, covered my mouth and pinned my arms down."

The girl's father told DawnNewsTV that the suspect had "subjected the girl to rape multiple times". "She informed us only after falling ill yesterday," he said.

Violence against children
Pakistan

